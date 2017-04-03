Travel books help you discover together

Widen your kid's world view with the latest travel reads.
"Atlas of Miniature Adventures," by Emily Hawkins
Check out the world's mini wonders, from what might be the world's smallest primate to a wee fairy castle at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry. Use maps to locate tiny finds around the globe, and dig deeper with "close-up" articles. Perfect for little ones obsessed with all things pocket-size.
Ages 6 to 9, Wide Eyed Editions; $10
"Everywhere, Wonder," by Matthew Swanson
A young boy's imaginary journey takes him to the pyramids of Egypt, the wilds of Kenya, and even the moon. As his mind meanders through places foreign and familiar, he uncovers the extraordinary in the ordinary, finding something to be curious about no matter where he is.
Ages 3 to 7, Macmillan; $18
"Backyard Explorer," by Lonely Planet Kids
Think your backyard is too boring for an adventure? This fill-in journal will change your mind. Designed to get kids looking with a sharper eye, it asks questions such as, "Is your nearest park big and beautiful or dull and disappointing?" Plus, it gives prompts to get them writing and drawing. Ages 5 to 8, Lonely Planet Kids; $13
"My Little Cities, New York," by Jennifer Adams
Take a whirlwind tour of the city! Easy-to-follow text and adorable illustrations introduce babies and toddlers to the Big Apple.
A quick reference index at the back gives more info on each landmark.
(My Little Cities, London is also available; more titles are planned.)
Ages birth to 2, Chronicle; $10
"America the Beautiful to Color: Road Trip Adventures to Color," by Zoe Ingram
Get their hands busy coloring intricate fill-in scenes from all over the country. Choose an iconic place or event you're on the way to see or have just seen, whether it's the Statue of Liberty, Yellowstone, San Francisco trolleys, or hot-air balloons over New Mexico.
Ages 4 and up, HarperCollins; $16
"Grand Canyon," by Jason Chin
Learn all about one of the most popular travel destinations in the United States before visiting. Simple, kid-friendly text describes how the canyon was formed and what you'll see if you hike it. Plus, discover fun facts about the plants and animals you'll find there.
Ages 7 to 12, Roaring Brook Press; $20
"National Geographic Kids Ultimate Explorer Guide," by Nancy Honovich
Budding scientists interested in land, sea, and sky will learn what it takes to be a real-life explorer as they unearth mummies, encounter wild animals, travel to space, and more. Up-close, two-page profiles of working scientists (including a marine biologist, a volcanologist, and an infectious-disease ecologist) offer advice to kids who are considering following the same path.
Ages 8 to 12, National Geographic Kids; $15
