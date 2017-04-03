Egg 'em on

Crack up your little peeps with these Easter pitas.
Hunting for ways to get your kids egg-cited for veggies? Use a cookie cutter to cut pita bread into egg shapes, then "dye" them with pink beet hummus and orange roasted red pepper hummus, either all over or in a striped pattern. Use miniature cookie or fondant cutters to make stripes, flowers, half moons, and other shapes out of red, orange, and yellow bell peppers, and other assorted veggies for decoration. Then place the eggs on a bed of grass made with shredded baby spinach leaves.
