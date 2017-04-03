Your daily guide to an awesome spring break staycation

Let's face it: Not everyone can go to Bermuda for spring break. But sometimes a "staycation" is just what the doctor ordered, because you can hang out with the kids and tackle spring cleaning. It's also a good opportunity to weave media and technology into your daily lives in a mindful way. Use this day-by-day guide of media picks and activity ideas to maximize every moment with minimal stress.
A few things before spring break begins: Set limits on computer time; download a photography app and brush up on your photo-snapping skills so you can capture memories all week long; compile a road trip playlist for when you're piled in the car; charge up your smartphone or tablet; locate your library card; and check the weather (and adapt the schedule as needed).
And you're off!
Monday: Music and Movie Mayhem
Get spring break started with a kid-friendly dance party. Use a music streaming service like Spotify or Pandora for nonstop tunes. Help kids find their voice with music-making apps. Melody Jams is a great pick for preschoolers, and older kids will love Street Music Academy or The Tune Zoo. When you're ready for downtime, check what's streaming on Netflix or have a special movie marathon of a few of your family's faves.
Tuesday: Tinker and Teach
Tap the internet to find cool things kids can learn to do online for free. Help them build a house for spring songbirds - or fairies! Check out Pinterest for tinker tips and DIY craft ideas for kids and teens. Come dinner time, find a recipe and teach kids to help with meal prep and planning with a cooking game or app.
Wednesday: Go Wild Outside
Start with a geocaching treasure hunt, then plant seeds in your backyard or find a community garden near you. When the sun goes down help kids identify constellations with an astronomy app like Star Walk Kids or SkySafari. Too cold to play outside? Get cozy indoors with a classic board game or arts and crafts time.
Thursday: Head to Town
Head to your local library, browse the aisles, and show kids some of the treasures within. Find a quiet spot to read a graphic novel or a literary award-winner. Use Fandango to find a matinee near you. "Beauty and the Beas"t and "The Lego Batman Movie" are excellent picks for the whole family.
Friday: Travel Back in Time
Find a museum or gallery to discover a mysterious world or thought-provoking art. Kids can use their imagination to create stories about the exhibit. Stay immersed in the past with history TV. How "We Got to Now" and "Origins: The Journey of Humankind" offer fascinating windows into bygone eras. (Kids won't even realize they're learning.) Or turn them onto your childhood favorites by streaming a classic TV show, like "The Twilight Zone" or "Seinfeld."
Saturday: Scrapbooking
Now that spring break is winding down, create a scrapbook of memories from your staycation. Kids will be delighted to see the photos you've been snapping all week!
Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices. Check out our ratings and recommendations at www.commonsense.org.
