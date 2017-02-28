Club meetings: March 1

Email club meeting information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing club meetings can be found at bradenton.com/living.
Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron
New boaters, veteran boaters and those interested in learning more are welcome to general membership meetings. The meetings start with a pot luck dinner at 6 p.m. 1200 71st St. W., Bradenton. Randy McCrea at 512-763-9356 or remccrea6@gmail.com. First Thursday of each month.
Senior Squadron of USAF Civil Air Patrol 044
Persons ages 18 and older who want to learn and participate in modern aviation are welcome to attend. McClure Auditorium, 5900 Airport Auditorium Lane, Sarasota, 859-319-1956 or capsrq044.com. 7 p.m. first and third Thursday of each month.
Manatee Shrine Club
The organization is a part of the Sahib Shriners of Sarasota and will meet the first Friday of each month, except July and August. There will be a social hour followed by lunch and a short program or a speaker. Peridia Country Club, 4950 Peridia Blvd., Bradenton, 941-981-2687 or email shrinermjj@aol.com. 11 a.m. March 3
Manatee-Sarasota Retired RN Club
All retired RNs are welcome. The group meets for lunch followed by a program. Westminster Manor, 1800 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Lunch: $8. Connie Myers at 941-749-1766.11:30 a.m . First Monday of the month.
Master Masons High Twelve
Master Masons and their spouses are welcome to High Twelve luncheons. The group meets November-April. Duff’s Buffet, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-776-0937. 11 a.m. March 6.
Manatee Sail and Power Squadron
The squadron welcomes those interested in learning more about our education programs for both new boaters and veteran boaters. Palmetto Elks Lodge, 4611 4th Ave. E., Palmetto, membership@manatee-squadron.org or manatee-squadron.org. 7 p.m. every first Tuesday of each month.
Magic of Manatee
The local Sweet Adelines group invites individuals with good singing voices and who love to dance to join them at their meetings. Bradenton Christian School, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton, 941-685-8231 or magicofmanatee.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Manatee Genealogical Society
The group will host Bryan Mulcahy, reference librarian at Lee County Library System, Ft. Myers, as guest speaker. Email questions to mgs.society@gmail.com. Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. Details at rootsweb.ancestry.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7.
Manatee Community Concert Band
The Manatee Community Concert Band is seeking musicians. The band gives an opportunity for students, graduates, adult musicians and professionals of all ages to continue performing and perfecting their skills. While all instruments are welcome, there is a special need for clarinets. percussionists, low brass and low woodwinds. Rehearsals are held weekly. Braden River High School, 6545 SR 70, Bradenton. For information email randy@msconcepts.com or manateeconcertband.org. 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Alienated Grandparents Anonymous
AGA provides information and support to grandparents who feel alienated or estranged from their grandchildren. The meeting will be an open discussion. Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. aga-bradenton-sarasota.org. 1 p.m. March 9.
East Manatee Republican Club
Guest speaker will be State Attorney, Ed Brodsky. $16. Reservations are required. Peridia Golf and Country Club, 4950 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, 941-739-3813 or emanateerc.org. 11:30 a.m. March 9.
Suncoast Camera Club
The program will be a workshop photographing owls. Wildlife Inc. will be bringing owls to be photographed. Bring camera and tripod. Refreshments will be served. H2U Center, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. For details email musicmary706@aol.com. 6:30 p.m. March 9.
Sarasota-Manatee Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club
The lunch meeting is followed by a guided tour of the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and the Marc Chagall exhibit. 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-377-6345. 11:30 a.m. March 9.
Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection
The group invites the public to their “Life Management 101” luncheon, featuring a presentation by Karen Blankeship on “Finding balance in every day life.” Lisa Kline with Monat hair products will address the topic “Manage healthier hair.” $20. Reservations are required by March 8. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-750-8786 or 941-744-0337 or cwcfl.net. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 10.
American Association of University Women, Manatee County Branch
The organization will host guest speaker Michelle Madden, specialist in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Dining room at Westminster Towers, 1533 Fourth Ave. W., Bradenton. For reservations email aauwmtreservations@yahoo.com or visit aauw-fl.aauw.net/branches/bradenton. 10 a.m. March 11.
Singles on the Go
The group’s meeting will feature guest speaker Charlie Tillot, volunteer with Selah Freedom. He will be addressing the topic of human trafficking. Faith Presbyterian Church, 1201 N. Beneva Ave., Sarasota. singlesonthegosarasota.com. 2:30 p.m. March 12.
Bradenton Opera Guild
The meeting will feature arias and songs performed by Sarasota Opera Apprentice and Studio Artists. Free and open to the public. IMG Country Club at El Conquistador, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton. Contact Rich DeGennaro at 941-358-5660 or richdege@me.com. Refreshments at 10 a.m. followed by meeting and entertainmnet, March 15.
Manatee County Retired Educators Assocation
All school retirees, including nurses, teachers, administrators and all support staff, are invited to join the group’s luncheon meetings. Lunch $15. Field trips are offered. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-792-4786 or 941-756-7603. 11:30 a.m. third Thursday of each month Sept.-May.
Bradenton Unit of Parliamentarians
The purpose of the group’s meetings are educational, parliamentary topics will be discussed and are followed by a Q&A session. Manatee County Public Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-44275 or flparliamentarian.com. 2-4 p.m. March 16.
Machine Knitting Club
Interested in knitting, learning how to machine knit, a beginning, intermediate or experienced knitter? You are welcome in our group. Group meets at a private residence for demos and have an annual training seminar. Bring your lunch. For details call 941-782-8668. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. third Friday of each month.
Florida Timeshare Owners Group
All timeshare owners are invited to attend the group’s Spring meeting. The group is the leading independent consumer-oriented timeshare owners organization in the nation. Various speakers will address timeshare related topics, to include: current state of the suppressed timeshare resale market, the role of a real estate professional in a timeshare purchase, changes in products now being offered, deeded timeshare ownership vs. non-deeded vacation club membership, and much more. Reservations are required. Hampton Inn, Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, 975 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Frank Debar at 941-351-1384 or email fdebar433@gmail.com. 1-5 p.m. March 19.
Sarasota-Manatee Council of the Navy League
Admiral Scott Buschman, Commander of the 7th Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami, will be guest speaker at the organization’s luncheon. He is responsible for all Coast Guard operations in the Souhteast United States and the Caribbean Basin, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Island. Dinner: $35. Reservations are required. Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key, Sarasota, 941-756-0304. 6 p.m. March 22.
Sarasota County Butterfly Club
The March meeting will be a plant swap/panel discussion on gardening tips and pest control. $5, free for members. Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, 941-955-0875 or sarasotabutterfly.com. 9:30 a.m. March 23.
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
The post hosts a monthly veterans of the Korean War luncheon. Veterans who served after the 1953 cease fire are also invited. Food and beverages may be purchased from the post’s luncheon menu. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. Noon-1 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month.
Manatee Genealogical Society
Kathleen J. Callahan, genealogy consultant, lecturer, and published author will present “Genetic Genealogy: DNA Results and Triangulation Techniques.” Email questions to mgs.society@gmail.com. Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. Details at rootsweb.ancestry.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 4.
Ongoing
American Legion, Post 325
Post meeting third Wednesday; A.L.A. meeting second Wednesday; S.A.L. meeting first Wednesday. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-2819.
Bradenton Unit, Florida Association of Parliamentarians
Open to persons interested in participating in or conducting a meeting using Roberts Rules of Order 10th Edition Newly Revised as a guide. Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-795-4275 or parliamentarians.org. 2-4 p.m. every third Thursday of the month.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
The club is a non-profit charitable organization for the betterment of the community serving Bradenton since 1913. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, slr625@aol.com. Every third Monday of every month .
The Bridge Center of Bradenton
A sanctioned American Contract Bridge club that features duplicate games. The club offers lessons to both beginners and experienced players. New players are welcome and bridge partners can be arranged. 5334 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-795-8981. 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays-Fridays.
Palmetto Duplicate Bridge
Palmetto Nursing & Rehab Center, 926 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-739-0342. Reservations not required, partners are. 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Eastside Duplicate Bridge
The club welcomes all skill levels. Oneco Kiwanis Community Center, 1720 53rd Ave. E., Oneco, 941-359-0867. Reservations are necessary. 1 p.m. Fridays.
Bridge Club of Bradenton
Thursdays Game: Bridge for players having less than 1000mps. Bridge Club of Bradenton, 5334 26th St. W., Bradenton. Partnerships and reservations, 941-739-1100. 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Chi Omega Alumnae Association
Lunch Bunch at 11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. All members of the Chi Omega and their guests are welcome. Hillview Grill, 1920 Hillview St., Sarasota, 941-371-5106.
Christian Coalition
Meetings are at Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-792-5439. 7 p.m. first Tuesday of every month.
Christian Women’s Clubs
Meetings are at 11:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Michael’s on East, 1212 East Ave. S., Sarasota; 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Primo’s Restaurant, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month at Laurel Oaks Country Club, 2700 Gary Player Blvd., Sarasota.
Citizenship classes
Goldman and Loughlin, a law firm with experience in immigration issues, is offering a free citizenship classes every first Monday of the month, designed to help those seeking to become U.S. residents. Participants may attend more than one meeting, and meetings are open to everyone. Registration is not required. Ivey Professional Building, 435 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-1523 or email tom@usimmigrationteam.com. 5-6 p.m. first Monday of each month (not on holidays).
Civil Air Patrol
Local squadron of the SRQ Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol meets at McClure Auditorium on the southwest corner of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, 941-748-4011 or 941-351-2769. 7 p.m. first and third Thursday of each month.
Local SRQ Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol Cadets
Building strong citizens for the future providing leadership training, technical education, scholarships and career education to young men and women, ages 12-21. Dolphin Aviation, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, Bradenton, 941-504-4267. 6:30-8:45 p.m. Mondays.
Connecticut Club of Sarasota/Bradenton/Venice
Seeking members. Persons who had or have a connection with the state can join. Monthly dinners November-April at different local restaurants. Membership: $12 a year. 941-907-1563 or email rcutler@tampabay.rr.com.
High Noon Cribbage Club
A member of the American Cribbage Congress, playing nine games in a grassroots competition, meets and plays Saturdays at Pescara Lake Mobile Home Park, 570 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-753-4832 or 941-739-7871.
Delta Gamma Fraternity, Sarasota Chapter
Monthly meetings are October-April. All Delta Gammas, collegians and alumnae are welcome. 941-504-9458.
Democratic Women’s Club
Lunch followed by a meeting at IMG Country Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton; $16. Reservations are required. 941-795-7608. 11:30 a.m. second Tuesdays of each month.
East Manatee Republican Committee
Monthly meetings are at Peridia Golf and Country Club, 4950 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton; $15. 941-739-3813. 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month.
eLLe Fashion Club
Workshops, covering all aspects of modeling from photo posing to runway techniques and tools of the trade. Riverfront Theatre, 102 Old Main St., Bradenton, 941-756-9242. 7-8:30 p.m. second Monday of every month.
Exchange Club
Club meetings are open to everyone at Stacey’s Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-751-4158. 5:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of each month.
Federation of Manatee County Community Associations
Meetings feature guest speakers, such as elected officials or individuals with expertise in various fields. Homeowners associations and individuals are welcome. Synovus Bank, 2520 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-723-1964 or 941-746-2151. 6:45 p.m. third Tuesday of the month except June-August and December.
Florida Native Plant Society
The society’s Serenoa Chapter meetings feature speakers and presentations. Its purpose is to educate the public on the value of native plants and their role in the environment. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-748-4438. Third Monday each month, field trips are the following Saturday.
Florida Women in Government
The group’s Greater Manatee Chapter is open to all government employees interested in self-improvement and professional development. Non-government agency employees who support the principles and objectives of the group are also eligible for membership. Manatee County Administration Building, fifth floor Emergency Operations Center, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-749-1800, ext. 4185. Noon-1 p.m. second Wednesdays of every month.
Florida Writers Association Manatee
The groups’ first meetings is administrative with discussion, workshop or speaker. Following meetings are writer critiques. Writers wishing their work critiqued need to bring 10 copies, not over 10 pages, typed, and double-spaced. Village Voices, 1010 10th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-6865. 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursday and 4 p.m. first and third Saturdays of each month.
Flute Choir
The group invites adult flutists of all skill levels to their meetings. Faith United Methodist Church, 7215 First Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6772 or cbflute@aol.com. 10 a.m.-noon every other Saturday.
Fraternal Order of Eagles
The order sponsors the following activities: breakfast 8:30-11 a.m. and euchre at 1:30 p.m. Sundays; euchre at 7:30 p.m. Mondays; spaghetti dinner 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays; dinners 5-7:30 p.m. and bingo 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Friendship Force Club of Sarasota
Meetings are at Waldemere Fire Station, 2070 Waldemere St., Sarasota. Information: 941-379-9954. 7 p.m. first Thursday of each month except June-August.
Guardian ad Litem
A free tall coffee will be served when you meet with the group and learn how you can become a Guardian ad Litem and advocate for children who have been abused, abandoned or neglected. Starbucks, 7386 52nd Place E., Bradenton, 941-756-4050. 10-11 a.m. first Monday of each month.
German-American Social Club
Meetings are at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota, 941-355-8530, 941-371-7786 or 941-341-0439. 7 p.m. third Wednesday of each month.
Gulf Coast Writers
Members share their writings. The public is welcome. Island Branch Library, 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-7631. 1:15 p.m. first Wednesday of each month.
Gulfcoast Sandpipers
New singers are welcome at the Barbershop Chorus’ meetings. Water’s Edge, 30th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-778-4590. 7 p.m. Thursdays.
Hibiscus Park neighborhood watch
A Neighborhood Crime Watch meeting for Hibiscus Park residents and its neighboring communities. Hibiscus Park is the area of 26th to 34th streets west between 19th and 23rd avenue west. Trinity Lutheran Church, 2220 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-739-6441. Second Thursday of each month.
Kiwanis, Anna Maria Island
Cafe on the Beach at Manatee County Public Beach, 2200 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-795-8697. 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.
Kiwanis, Bradenton
Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; $9. bradentonkiwanis.com. Noon Tuesdays.
Kiwanis, Cortez
Gloria’s Country Kitchen, 3633 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7715. 7:30 a.m. Fridays.
Kiwanis, Lakewood Ranch
Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Email andres.rincon@hancockbank.com. Noon Tuesdays.
Kiwanis, Manatee Sunrise
Popi’s Place, 815 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto, 941-705-0231 or email manateesunrisekiwanis@gmail.com. 7:15 a.m. Thursdays.
Kiwanis, North Manatee
Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-721-4010. 7 a.m. Fridays.
Kiwanis, Oneco
Oneco Kiwanis Community Center, 1720 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-4814. 7 a.m. Fridays.
Kiwanis, West Bradenton
Nicki’s West 59th, 1830 59th St. W., Bradenton, 941-953-4811. 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
KnitWits
Bring your knitting or crocheting and join KnitWits at the Atlanta Bread Company, 6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, email jvmalcolm@yahoo.com. 6:30-8p.m. Wednesdays.
Korean War Veterans
KWVA Chapter 199 invites anyone who served in, around or over Korea to join the meetings at Veterans of Foreign War Post 10141, 5105 51st St. W., Bradenton, 941-795-5061. 10:30 a.m. fourth Thursday of each month.
Lions Club, Bradenton
Dinner and a meeting at 6 p.m. Duff’s Buffet, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton, e-clubhouse.org/sites/bradentonfllionsclub. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesday of each month.
Lions Club, Ellenton-Parrish
Dinner and a meeting at Popi’s IV, 3911 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-776-0377. 6 p.m. first and third Monday October-May.
Lions Club, Manatee River
Meetings feature lunch, fellowship and speaker. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton, 746-7157. Noon Thursdays.
Local Group Deep Sky Observers
Scheduling events for amateur astronomers and gathers for a business meeting quarterly. Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-747-8334 or lgdso.org. 7 p.m. second Wednesday of the first month of each quarter.
Magic of Manatee Sweet Adelines
The group is committed to advancing the musical art form of barbershop harmony through education, competition and performance. Bradenton Christian School, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton, 941-685-8231 or 941-545-0669 or magicofmanatee.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Manatee Association Sarasota Orchestra
Meetings feature special music from a group from the Sarasota Orchestra or other top musicians. All classical music lovers and supporters of the Sarasota Orchestra are welcome. IMG Country Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton; $20. 941-792-0309. 11:30 a.m. first Tuesday October-May.
Manasota Dowsers Club
An ancient art of finding water and locating objects, dowsing is also used to check conditions of the environment and for health. The club is free and open to anyone interested. South Manatee Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-1787. 6-7:45 p.m. fourth Tuesday January-November.
Manatee Democratic Executive Committee
Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-761-8385. 6 p.m. fourth Monday of each month.
Manatee Genealogical Society
Genealogy for anyone interested. Meetings are free and open to the public. Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. Email: mgs.society@gmail.com or rootsweb.com/~flmgs. 9:30 a.m.-noon first Tuesday October-May.
Manasota Mopar Club
A group of Chrysler/Dodge/Plymouth enthusiasts attends car shows and goes on picnics, cruises and more. The club is also dedicated to helping children and teens in the community. Dues are $25 a year per family. 941-747-6119. 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
Manasota Weavers’ Guild
The Guild meets 12:30-1 p.m. followed by a program 1-3 p.m., and spinners and knitters gather 9 a.m.-noon on the second Saturday of every month. St. Armands Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive, St. Armands Key, 941-365-1780.
Manatee Coin Club
Family Life Center at Christian Reformed Church, 4208 26th St. W., 941-756-0186. 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
Manatee County Christian Coalition
Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-792-5439. 7 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
Manatee County Democratic Party
Promenade Plaza, 6233 U.S. 41 S., Bradenton, 941-761-8385 or manateecountydemocrats.com. 6 p.m. fourth Monday of each month.
Manatee County Ministries Association
The organization meets at various locations around Manatee County. All pastors or ministry leaders are invited for lunch and fellowship. Yearly dues are $20 a person. For next month’s location, 941-752-4850 or mcmafl.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every second Thursday.
Manatee County NAACP
Members and visitors are welcome at 13th Avenue Dream Center, 922 24th St. E., Bradenton, 941-447-2189 or manateenaacp.org. 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
Manatee County Retired Educators Meeting
Retired educators are invited to attend. The purposes of MCREA are to promote the interests and welfare of retired educators through information provided by the Florida Retired Educators Association about the status of the Florida Retirement System pensions, insurance opportunities, travel, social contacts, and interesting programs. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 9th St. W., Bradenton; Lunch: $15. 941-756-7603 or 941-746-5575. 11:30 a.m. third Thursday September-May.
Manatee Democratic Business Council
Provides members and guests an opportunity to network, educate fellow members about the nature of their business, discuss and advocate Democratic interests. Theresa’s Restaurant, 608 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-744-1118, or ManateeDemocraticBusinessCouncil.com. 8 a.m. second Tuesday of each month.
Manatee Forum, Republican Women Federated
Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. Dinner: $20. 941-758-0096 or 941-758-4878. 6 p.m. every last Tuesday of each month.
Manatee Grange No. 179
Potluck supper followed by a meeting. Community building, Ellenton United Methodist Church, 3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-753-3753. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays every two weeks.
Manatee Juvenile Justice Council
The council considers problems and solutions regarding juvenile delinquency, with the goal of reducing juvenile crime and delinquency in Manatee County. Department of Juvenile Justice board room, 701 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-321-7992. 11 a.m. third Thursday of each month.
Manatee Orchid Society
Manatee River Garden Club, First Ave. W., Bradenton. evelynter43fl@aol.com or manateeorchidsociety.com. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
Manatee Patchworkers
Manatee County Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton. ManateePatchworkers.org. 6:30 p.m. first Monday of each month.
Manatee Poetry Group
Manatee County Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-749-0639. 1:30 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
Manatee Republican Women’s Forum Network
All Republicans and Republican candidates are welcome at the group’s informative topics dinners at the Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-758-4878 or Sicily32@tampabay.rr.com. 6 p.m. last Tuesday of each month.
Manatee River Garden Club
A community of nature enthusiasts who share a love of gardening, horticulture, floral design, and environmental concerns meets for lunch 11:30 a.m. every second or third Wednesday of the month, with a program at 1 p.m. at 3120 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Evening meetings are 7 p.m. every second Thursday October-May. 941-870-2259 or manateerivergardenclub.com.
Manatee River Orchid Society
Water’s Edge, 3132 21st Lane W., Bradenton, 941-794-6400. 7 p.m. third Monday of each month.
Manatee River Soil and Water Conservation District
Meetings, open to the public, are held at University of Florida, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-4524. 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month.
Manatee Sail and Power Squadron
Learn more about the squadron’s education programs for both new boaters and veteran boaters and enjoy a wide range of interesting activities and commitment to a variety of community service organizations. Palmetto Elks Lodge, 4611 Fourth Ave. E., Palmetto. membership@manatee-squadron.org or manatee-squadron.org. 7 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
Manatee Sailing Association
A cruising, racing and sailing club with programs to give its members information, experience and events for fun and safe boating. Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-448-6544 or 941-896-2694 or msasailing.org. 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each Month.
Manatee Scale Modelers
A chartered organization of the International Plastic Modelers Society. Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-256-2009. 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
Manatee Veterans Council
All veterans organizations and their auxiliaries are invited to send a representative to join the Manatee Veterans Council. Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-745-9564. 11 a.m. third Thursday of each month.
Manatee Wood Carvers
First United Methodist Church, 330 Fourth Ave. Palmetto, 941- 723-2188. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays.
The Marine Corps League DeSoto Detachment No. 588
The Bunker Bar, 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton.800 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598. 6:30 p.m. third Monday of each month.
Mental Illness Support
The group provides support and holds educational meetings for those with mental illness. Trinity United Methodist Church, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. namimanateecounty.org. 7 p.m. second and fourth Monday of each month.
Merchant Marine Veterans
Sarasota-Manatee Chapter invites all Merchant Mariners, Armed Guard and guests to the monthly luncheon meeting. Stacey’s Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-722-1194. Noon last Wednesday of each month.
Military Order of the World Wars
All former, retired military officers and their spouses are invited, regardless of duty status, to the Bradenton/Sarasota Chapter’s monthly luncheons. Reservations are required. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Lunch: $16. 941-745-9564. 11:30 a.m. second Wednesday of each month.
Military Support Group, formerly Army Support Group
The group offers support and encouragement for families of those serving in the military. MOTS Center, 4301 32nd St. W., Suite C20, Lakewood Park Business Center, Bradenton, 941-782-0748. 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of each month.
Mountain Dulcimer Club
Players of the mountain dulcimer and anyone interested in learning to play are invited. Whitfield Presbyterian Church, 7045 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-755-3427. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
Mustang Club
Membership and meetings are open to anyone having an interest in Ford Mustangs. Ownership is not required. The club sponsors and publicizes car shows, shares technical information and enjoys social activities for families. Sarasota Ford, 707 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, 941-351-3789. 7 p.m. first Monday of each month.
Myakka River Riders
Meetings include information on issues related to horse ownership, riding, acquiring new lands to ride and more. Guest speakers include veterinarians and feed specialists. Quattlebaum House on Dam Road off of Manatee Avenue East, Bradenton, 941-722-4703. 7:30 p.m. third Tuesday of each month
Manatee Youth Leaders Association
Meetings are at Manatee Religious Services, 3111 29th Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-5155. At noon third Thursday of each month.
Bradenton/Sarasota Nation Magazine
Participants are expected to share their reactions to something they have read in a recent Nation and actively engage in general discussions. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-761-4873. 10 a.m.-noon first Tuesdays of each month December-May.
National Wild Turkey Federation
ManaSara Osceolas, a local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, is dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and preservation of the hunting tradition and meets at Le Cigar, 425 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-920-6761. 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
The New Floridians
The lunch meeting is followed by games. New members can apply for membership if they’re residents of Manatee County for two years or less. IMG Golf and Country Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy., Bradenton, Carole Prinz at 941-776-8556. 11:30 a.m. every third Wednesday of each month.
Night Owls Poetry
Bring five or six copies of two poems to be critiqued in the workshop. Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-756-2408. 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month.
Old Braden River Historical Society
The mission of the society is to preserve the history and the environment of the Bradenton River and its watershed. Woodland Community Church, 9607 SR 70 E., Bradenton, Bill Halstead, 941-920-0884, or oldbradenriver.org. 7 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
Ohio State Alumni
The group watches Saturday afternoon Buckeyes games at Captain Curt’s, 1200 Old Stickney Point Rd., Siesta Key. Night games are watched at Refs’ Sports Grill, 6240 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. All game-watching parties are complete with halftime prize drawings with plenty of Buckeye music and camaraderie. All alumni, fans and friends of Ohio State are invited to join the club for game watching parties and for community activities throughout the year. Lanny Emery 941-780-4903 or Jamie Tacy at 941-504-6162 or sarasotabuckeye.org.
Open Network
The group welcomes walk-ins. The Original Oyster Bar, 7250 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $10, includes lunch. 941-504-9525 or open-network.biz. 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays.
Organ Hobbyists
The Bradenton Chapter of the largest organ club in the world, L.I.F.E.’s World of Music meets at Fletcher Music Center in DeSoto Square mall, 303 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-727-8781. 11 a.m. second Saturday of each month.
Palma Sola VFW Post 10141
Post meeting is 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month and the House Committee meeting is 4 p.m. second Tuesday of each month at Palma Sola Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10141, 420 67th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6395 or orgsites.com/FL/VFW10141.
Palm Singles
Singles, ages 50 and over are invited to enjoy dinner and many other activities. Reservations required. Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 941-924-7430. 6 p.m. Mondays.
Palmetto High Twelve International Club
All masons and their guests are welcome. Popi’s IV Restaurant, 3911 US 301, Ellenton, 941-722-8708. 11 a.m. second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Parents of Multiples
The Sarasota support group for expectant parents and parents of twins or more meets at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4150 S. Shade Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-7182 or sarasotamultiples.com. 7:30 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
Penn State Alumni
The Gulf Coast Alumni Association watch Penn State football games at the Sarasota Brewing Company, 6607 Gateway Ave., Sarasota, 941-755-0975 or 941-321-3250.
Pins and Needles
A neighborhood group of the American Sewing Guild. Call for supply list. Manatee Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-756-5387. 6:30-8:45 p.m. first Wednesday of each month.
Creative Sassy Sewers
The neighborhood group of the American Sewing Guild. Call for monthly supply list. Manatee Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-756-5387. 1 p.m. first Saturday of each month.
Poke-A-Dots
Poke-A-Dots, a group for blind and legally blind adults, holds weekly meetings and social activities. 941-750-0446.
Polish Club, Colony Cove
All people of Polish descent and their guests are invited to join. Ellenton Hall, 131 Tahitian Drive, Colony Cove, Ellenton, Bernadette Peterson at 941-729-0353. 1-3 p.m. third Tuesday of each month October-April.
Porcelain Artists, Gulf Coast
The club is for anyone interested in the fine art of hand-painting porcelain (china). A business meeting is followed by a guest artist demonstration or paint-along. Fruitville Public Library, 100 Coburn Road, Sarasota, Eve O’Neill at 941-953-7638. 9:30 a.m. second Friday of each month September-April.9:30 a.m. second Friday of each month September-April.
Republican Club of Manatee County
The group meets for lunch at Popi’s IV, 3911 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-747-3537. Noon every third Tuesday of each month.
Retired Nurses Club
The group’s Manatee and Sarasota chapters gathers for a luncheon meeting. Westminster Manor, 1700 21st Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-746-2509. 11:45 a.m. first Monday of each month.
Retired Railroad Employees
NARVRE invites all railroaders. Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside, 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-1144. 11 a.m. first Thursday of each month.
Rotary, Anna Maria Island
The Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Information 941-730-1294. Noon Tuesdays.
Rotary, Bradenton Rotary Club
Pier 22 Restaurant, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-896-4024 or bradentonrotary.org. Noon Mondays.
Rotary, East Manatee
Popi’s IV, 3911 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, Melissa at 941-737-7634 or rotaryclubofeastmanatee.com. 7:30 a.m. Thursdays.
Rotary, Palmetto
Bradenton Yacht Club, 4307 Snead Island Road, Palmetto, 941-932-6147. Noon Tuesdays.
Rotary, South Manatee
El Conquistador Country Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton, 941-720-5750. 12:15 p.m. Thursdays.
Rotary, West Bradenton
Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-6824. 7 a.m. Wednesdays.
Sahib Shriners
All Shriners, Masons and men of family or friends of same are invited to the weekly men’s luncheon featuring guest speakers and musical entertainment. Sahib Shrine, 600 N. Beneva Rd., Sarasota, $12. 941-366-4449. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Sarasota Bromeliad Society
The society’s meetings feature guest speakers, prize drawings and refreshments. Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, 941-538-2174 or email ldolatow@tampabay.rr.com. 7:30 p.m. second Monday of each month.
Sarasota Fruit and Nut Society
The group hosts speakers who are experts in Florida horticulture and sponsors field trips to fruit farms, gardens, and other horticultural sites. Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-484-9229 or visit sfns.net. 7 p.m. second Wednesday of each month.
Sarasota Knife Collectors Club
The group invites knife collectors to join and bring knives. Bob Evans Restaurant, 7393 State Road 70, Bradenton, knifecollector.net. 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month.
Sarasota/Manatee Chi Omega Alumnae Lunch Bunch
Hillview Grill, 1920 Hillview St., Sarasota, 941-366-5496. 11:45 a.m. third Wednesday of each month.
Sarasota Manatee Merchant Marine Chapter
The Chapter meets for lunch followed by a meeting. Stacey’s Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-722-1194. 11:15 a.m. last Wednesday of each month. , except July-August.
Sarasota Scuba Club
Meeting is at Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3600 Circus Blvd., Sarasota, sarasotascuba.org. 7:30 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
Sarasota Shell Club
The club’s meeting includes a show-and-tell program; bring your best summer find and share with fellow shellers. All are welcome. Free refreshments. Mote Marine Keating Center, 3rd floor, 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy., Sarasota, 941-739-0908 or sarasotashellclub.com. 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month, September-April.
Scrabble
All levels of Scrabble players are welcome. Bring you own Scrabble game in case it’s needed. Books-A-Million, 4225 14th St. W., Bradenton, 678-644-3502. 7 p.m. first, third and fifth Monday of each month.
Sarasota Scrabble Club
3901 Calliandra Dr., Sarasota, 941-373-0956. 7 p.m. Mondays.
Seabees
Navy Seabee Veterans of America, Bradenton-Sarasota Island X-3 group. Stacey’s Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-755-0737 or 941-758-0339. Noon third Saturday of each month.
Seat of the Soul
The discussion and meditation group explores topics of life such as intuition, energy, psychology, karma, evolution, souls and intentions. Manatee Spiritual Center, 1327 10th St. E., Palmetto, 941-722-6556. noon-2 p.m. Fridays.
Seminole club
The Club welcomes all FSU fans, boosters and alumni, call 941-748-7694.
Senior Lunch Club
Meetings feature guest speakers and discussions on a variety of interesting topics. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, $8. 941-747-4655. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays.
Sertoma Club of Bradenton
enRich Restaurant, 5629 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Information: Jack Gjeldum at 941-896-7196 or Dick Seagle at 941-794-8749. 12:15 p.m. Thursdays.
Sewing: American Needlepoint Guild
The guild’s local chapter, The Sun Stitchers, teaches new stitches. Trinity United Methodist Church, 4150 S. Shade Ave., Sarasota, 941-497-7771. 9 a.m. first Thursday of each month.
Sewing:American Sewing Guild
The Bradenton neighborhood group, Pins and Needles, offers a special program and show and tell each month. Manatee County Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, 941-722-5491 or 941-756-5387. 6:30-8:45 p.m. first Wednesday of each month.
Sewing: Anything Sews
Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, Judy Lehmann at 941-924-1057 or Shirley Mendolera at 941-924-4095. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. fourth Saturday of each month.
Sewing: Embroiderers’ Guild of America
The guild meets 9:30 a.m. the fourth Monday of each month September-May (except December) at the Waldemere Fire Station community room, Waldemere Street, Sarasota, 941-918-1862 or 941-475-5206. The Night Needlers chapter meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at the Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, Sarasota, 941-351-7011.
Sewing: Knitters and Crocheters Guild of Manatee County
Beginning knitters and crocheters are welcome and lessons are free. Creations are donated to charity. Yarn donations are welcome. Manatee County Extension office, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-4524. 1-3 p.m. Mondays.
Sewing: Sew What’s New
Sunnyside Village activity hall, 5201 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota, 941-924-2280. 9:30-11:30 a.m. second Wednesday of each month.
Sewing: Sun Stitchers/American Needlepoint Guild
The guild welcomes all needleworkers. Waldemere Fire Station, 2070 Waldemere St., Sarasota, 941-697-8794. 10 a.m. first Wednesday of each month, except December.
S.H.A.R.E. Homeschool Support Group
The group, comprised of about 500 local families, provides activities, recreation, fellowship, field trips, excursions and promotion of all types of academic or extracurricular learning for home-educating families, grades K-12. Any homeschooling family may participate. There is no fee to join; the only fees are for activities. Call 941-751-4501 after 1 p.m., email SHAREbradenton@cs.com or visit the Website at SHAREbradenton.homestead.com.
Soft Tip Dart Association
E & T Entertainment Soft Tip Dart Association, has leagues that meet Monday through Wednesday in Bradenton and on Thursdays in Sarasota. The season is 16 weeks, 941-751-3278.
Sons of the American Legion Squadron 24
Palmer Building, American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-3869 or email amipirate@aol.com. 7 p.m. fourth Monday of each month.
Sons of Confederate Veterans
Robert E. Lee Camp 1383’s members are descendants of Confederate soldiers and strive to preserve and maintain the memory of their ancestors and Confederate heritage. Camp commander is Jack O’Brien. Stacey’s Buffet, 4848 14th St. W, Bradenton, Joe Kennedy, 941-720-4103 or email yardpainter@aol.com. 7-8:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of each month.
Sons of Italy Bradenton Lodge 2782
The Lodge meets for dinner and a meeting. 4802 26th St. W., Suite B, Bradenton, $10, 941-567-0712. 5:30 p.m. every second Tuesday of each month.
Sons of Italy, Sarasota
Sarasota Lodge No. 2698. Lions Club, 120 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, 941-921-2524 or 941-744-0603. 7:30 p.m. first Wednesday of each month.
Sons of Norway
Faith Lutheran Church, 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-363-0382 or claraloken@juno.com. 3 p.m. third Sunday of each month.
South Manatee Sertoma Club
The group welcomes new members. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, Robert Parnes at 941-794-3276.
Stamp collectors
Sarasota Philatelic Club. Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, 941-739-0908 or email HANKSFRAN@aol.com. 7-9 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
Submarine veterans
The Tang Base of the United States Submarine Veterans. Local members of the Tampa Bay group carpool to the meetings. American Legion Post 104, 7550 60th St. N., Pinellas Park. USSVI.org/home.asp. Third Saturday of each month.
Suncoast Camera Club
The club hosts various activities and outings for photographing. Blake Medical Center, H2U Center, 6049 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-729-0127 or email suncoastcamera.club@gmail.com. 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
Suncoast Mummers
The all-age volunteer string band meets for rehearsals and is looking for baritone and sax players and tenors and altos and welcomes string, reed and percussion players. Sugg Middle School, 3801 59th St. W., Bradenton, 941-729-4069, scmsbjnm@netzero.net or suncoastmummers.com. 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
Sweet Adelines
Magic of Manatee, the local Sweet Adelines group welcomes good singing voices that enjoy “busting chords in perfect harmony. Bradenton Christian School, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton, Jeanette Rothberg at 941-778-5499 or Judy McClarren at 941-779-1416. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Tall Sunsations
A social organization for tall people. Skeeter’s, 1266 Old Stickney Point Road, Siesta Key, 941-215-2956. 6:30 p.m. second Thursdays of each month.
Theater Organ Society
Manasota Theater Organ Society gathers for a musical program followed by a brief business meeting at Grace Baptist Church, 8000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 941-758-7909. 6:30 p.m. third Sunday of each month.
Think Tank Group
The Think Tank Group meets at Lov A-Da Coffee, 2127 Cortez Road, Bradenton, thinktankbradenton.wordpress.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Toastmasters
Positively Speaking meets at Episcopalian Church of the Nativity, 5900 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-685-1614 or 941-927-5665. 6 p.m. Fridays.
Toastmasters Bradenton
Club No. 2449 meets at the Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-776-3156. 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Toastmasters Manatee WCR
The Club meets at the Bethel Baptist Church, 1805 30th Ave. W., Bradenton, Jodi White, 941-266-0492, or Kris Kesling, 941-321-5638. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every first and third Thursday of each month.
Toastmasters Sarasota
Club 6026 meets at the Sarasota County Terrace Building, 10th floor, 101 S. Washington St., Sarasota, 941-721-8974. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
UFO Group of Manatee
The group welcomes anyone who has an interest in learning about extraterrestrial life in our universe and meets at the Braden River branch library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-792-0308. Free will donation only. 1:30-4:30 p.m. first Saturday of each month.
U.S. Cadet Leadership Academy
The Academy is accepting applications for admissions. The mission of the academy is to develop people into leaders and better citizens by teaching every member to live by the seven Army values and developing in each member the 14 traits of leadership. The minimum age for cadets to join is 12, and they may remain in the program until the age of 21. For information on enrolling in the U.S. Cadet Leadership Academy, visit the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2488, 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-447-1228, uscadetleadershipacademy@hotmail.com or uscadetleadershipacademy.com. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays
USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 85
USCGA Flotilla 85 welcomes anyone who interested in giving some time back to his or her country to attend and learn more about the group at the group’s meetings in the Commodore Room, Bradenton Yacht Club, 4307 13th St. W., Palmetto, Flotilla Commander Dee Kermode at 941-723-7344. 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
VFW Post No. 8199
Post No. 8199 meets at the old fire station, 201 Second St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4400. 7:30 p.m. second Wednesday of each month.
Vintage Wheels
Manatee County Region Antique Automobile Club of America welcomes those interested in antique cars and going on cruises and tours and meets for dinner at Stacey’s Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-748-2767. 7 p.m. second Wednesday of each month.
Welcome Club
The social and civic organization for new residents of Sarasota or Manatee counties meets at various locations for lunch and a speaker or entertainment. For locations and reservations: 941-923-5266 or 941-373-6630. Lunch $18. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Thursday of each month.
Women of Manatee Republican Club
All Republican candidates are welcome to speak at the club’s at the Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. Lunch $16, 941-792-7278. 11:30 a.m. first Friday of each month.
Wool Gatherers
All ages and skill levels of knitters and crocheters are welcome at Yarn Outlet, 5331 15th St. E., Bradenton, Debbie Petti, 941-756-8915. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays.
Writer’s Workshop
Bring works of fiction, nonfiction, memoirs, plays, or poetry to read and be critiqued at the ongoing writer’s workshop at State Collage of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Science Building 25, Room 139, Bradenton, John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or Faye Henderson at 941-721-8108. 2-4 p.m. Mondays, except holidays.
Writing Group: Authors at Work
The group holds weekly Monday meetings. The event is free and open to all aspiring and practicing writers. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-360-2654. 2-4 p.m. Mondays.
Young Mothers’ League
The nonprofit, social organization for mothers of children up to 10 years old provides membership to an extended family of approximately 75 mothers in the Sarasota/Manatee area. Membership year runs from September to August. The annual nonrefundable fee of $35 includes a monthly newsletter and calendar of events. 941-306-3523, email youngmothersleague@netzero.com, or visit ymls.org.
