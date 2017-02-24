Johnny Cash comes to life at library

Johnny Cash was born 85 years ago on Feb. 26, 1932. “Ring of Fire” may well be one of Cash’s most famous songs (and beloved by fans of karaoke everywhere), and is ranked one of the “Greatest 500 Songs of All Time” by Rolling Stone.
Written by his wife, June Carter Cash, and another songwriter, this defining performance is the subject of “Ring of Fire: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” by Brian Mansfield. Find the song, along with many of his other greatest hits like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “A Boy Named Sue” and “Orange Blossom Special,” in the music CD “The Essential Johnny Cash.” More ways to get Johnny Cash’s music from the Manatee County Public Library System include the electronic apps Freegal Music and Hoopla.
For an excellent biography, read “Johnny Cash: The Life” by Robert Hilburn (coincidentally, an American Library Association Notable Book). Hilburn was a Los Angeles Times music critic and had the distinction of being the only music journalist at the famous Folsom Prison concert in 1968. June Carter Cash’s life and relationship with Johnny Cash is also illuminated in “Anchored in Love: An Intimate Portrait of June Carter Cash,” written by their son, John Carter Cash. Perhaps the quintessential book on all things Cash was written by the Man in Black himself (along with Patrick Carr); “Cash: The Autobiography” was published in 1997, only six years before Cash died (on Sept. 12, 2003).
Even though he was one of the most acclaimed country singers of all time, he was a big fan of other musical styles and, throughout his career, covered songs by U2, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles, Nine Inch Nails, Tom Petty, and many more. Many of these covers can be found on the “American” series of albums, well-known for their iconic covers featuring Cash at various phases of life.
If it’s movies you are interested in, watch the excellent film “Walk the Line” (2005) starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon. Both actors were nominated for or won an Oscar for the film; they also sang many of the songs on the soundtrack (which is also available).
One last bit of trivia: did you know that Johnny Cash liked to make to-do lists? One of his daily lists went as follows: “Not smoke. Kiss June. Not kiss anyone else. Cough. Eat. Not eat too much. Worry. Go see Mama. Practice piano.” If you’d like to learn more about his lists and other famous list-makers, check out “Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed” by Paula Rizzo, available on our electronic app Hoopla.
Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday. Ericka Dow is the supervisor of the Information Services Department of the Downtown Central Library.
