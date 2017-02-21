Community calendar: Feb. 21 and beyond

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults, whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class.2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108. Now through Aug. 2017.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offers the following classes:
▪ Gentle yoga, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays; $10 per class.
▪ Zumba for beginners, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 per class.
▪ Refresher bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session.
▪ ACBL open pairs duplicate bridge games, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; $11 per game, snacks included.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Making sense of the six senses of alligators, 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25.
▪ Ground cover plants that work, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 27.
▪ Taking the mystery out of micro-irrigation, 10 a.m.-noon March 1.
▪ Emerson Point Preserve, 9-11 a.m. March 11. 5801 17th St. W., Palmetto.
▪ Riverview Pointe Preserve, 9-11 a.m. March 11. 8250 Desoto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton.
▪ Robinson Preserve, 9-11 a.m. March 19. 1704 99th St. NW., Bradenton.
▪ Advanced Beekeeping 102, 9-11 a.m. March 11; $5.
▪ Project Learning Tree, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17; $5.
▪ Growing Staghorn Ferns, 10 a.m.-noon March 22; $20.
▪ Drought Tolerant Plants 101, 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 27.
▪ Irrigation Designng, 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 28.
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ Net mending, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25; Class is $25, materials is $15.
▪ Anchoring skills, 2-4 p.m. March 4; $35.
▪ Gyotaku, painting with a fish, a traditional technique, 10 a.m.-noon March 7; $35.
▪ Beginning crochet class, 1-3 p.m. March 7-April 4; $140, includes materials for the first class. Participation in all classes is required.
▪ Lightship basket weaving, 11 a.m.-noon March 11; $20. Registration with payment is due March 3.
▪ Yoga, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free will donation.
Preregistration is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com.
Parrish Arts Council
The Parrish Arts Council offers the following art classes, by medium and subject, with certified instructor Mara Trumbo:
▪ Water-based oil: Dogwood chickadee, Feb. 26.
▪ Acrylic: Rocky Bluff Falls, March 12.
▪ Water-based oil: Spring bonnet, March 26.
All class times are 2-5 p.m. and are $35 each. Call for required materials. All classes are held at the YMCA Parrish, 12214 US 301, Parrish. Registration: 941-417-2324.
Boating classes
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will host the following boating courses:
▪ America’s Boating Course, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 27-March 13 ; $55 individual, $85 two students sharing one manual.
▪ Small Boat Maneuvering Course, a 2-hour classroom and 4-hour on water session, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 15; on-water session, time and location, will be scheduled in classroom; $125 individual, $230 two students sharing one manual.
▪ How To Use A Chart Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 20; $25 per person.
▪ Sail Trim and Rig Tuning Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 22; $25 per person.
▪ Seamanship, a series of eight classes, beginning 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 27; Member: $60 individual, $70 two students sharing a manual; Nonmember: $120 individual, $140 two students sharing a manual.
▪ Knots Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 28; $25 per person.
▪ Weather Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 11; $25 per person.
Preregistration for all classes is required and all classroom sessions are held at the squadron building at 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton. For detailed class information 941-792-0392 or usps.org/annamaria.
Art classes
Pastel and Collage classes with Susan Jaeger from North Carolina. Cost: $40 for one or two classes, $105 for three classes. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. N.W., Bradenton. Contact Emily Buskirk at 941-792-1495 or Palma Sola Botanical Park at 941-761-2866. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 1-3.
Citizenship classes
Goldman and Loughlin, a law firm with experience in immigration issues, is offering free a citizenship class designed to help those seeking to become U.S. residents. Participants may attend more than one meeting and meetings are open to all. Registration is not required. Ivey Professional Building, 435 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-1523 or email tom@usimmigrationteam.com. 5-6 p.m. March 6.
Coping with Divorce workshop
A 3-hour workshop “Coping with Divorce” is designed to help participants explore the legal, financial, and emotional issues of divorce and gain a greater understanding of the process. The workshop is best suited for women contemplating or in the early stages of divorce. The workshop is led by a family law attorney, a financial planner and a licensed family therapist. $45 per class. Modern-Wealth LLC, 14306 Covenant Way, Bradenton, 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com. 9 a.m.-noon March 11. Registration at 8:30 a.m., class 9 a.m.-noon.
Divorce workshops
Local financial experts, attorneys and divorce therapists unite in helping women navigate the challenges of “untying the know” at their nationally acclaimed Second Saturday Divorce Workshops. Workshops are offered second Saturdays of each month. $45. Cornerstone Church of Lakewood Ranch, 14306 Covenant Way, Lakewood Ranch, 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com. Registration at 8:30 a.m., workshop is 9 a.m.-noon, March 11.
General
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will host the following events and classes:
▪ Aging Mastery program, noon-2:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 6; $99, includes lunch. Call 941-749-0100 for location.
▪ Device clinics (iPhone, tablet, laptop, etc.), 3:45-4:45 p.m. Feb. 23; $10.
▪ MindSet, a 4-part series how to exercise your brain, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 1 and 3. Reservations are required; $16 for four classes, free for members.
▪ Baby Love, Manatee County largest baby shower, a luncheon and fashion show, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch; $50.
▪ Movie and a meal: “Frances Foster Jenkins,” lunch at noon, movie at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 28; $10 members, $15 nonmembers.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are availalble. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Lecture
Manatee Village Historical Park will be hosting an educational talk by Dr. Rosalyn Howard “The African presence in Spanish Florida and the Bahamas: The Black Seminoles.” The event is free and open to the public. 1887 Old Meeting House Church at Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-741-4076 or manateevillage.org. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Painting demonstration
Get professional painting tips and watch a painting demonstration by portrait and landscape artist, Joe Kanoza. Free and open to the public. Episcopal Church of the Annunciation, 4408 Gulf Dr., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-6694 or amiartistsguildgallery.com. 6:30 p.m. March 6.
Book news
Book sale
The Friends of Braden River Library will host a book sale. The event is open to the public. 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-727-6079. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 24 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25.
Book signing
Local author Sam Black, will be signing his books at Latte Luna, 2717 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. For details email sblkbooks@gmail.com. noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25.
Book signing and lecture
Local author Dr. Beverly R. Newman will sign and discuss her new book, Holocaust Babies. Books will be available for purchase. Al Katz Center for Holocaust Survivors and Jewish Learning, Inc. 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-313-9239 or alkatzcenter.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., lecture at 1 p.m. March 5.
Reunions
Western New York reunion
The Western New York 51st annual reunion feature a short business meeting and lunch. There will be door prizes. Bring a dish and table service serving eight. Tropic Isles Park Auditorium, 3100 10th St. W., Palmetto, 941-212-6160. 10 a.m. coffee and donuts followed by lunch March 1.
Yooper Reunion
The second annual Yooper Snowbird reunion will be noon-3 p.m. March 12. For location and detailed information, call Roger Relich at 616-874-9287 or 616-204-2280 or email rrelich@charter.net..
Marion, Ind., High School, multi-class reunion
The 33rd annual Marion, Ind., high school multi-class reunion will be held at Duff’s Restaurant, Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-624-5148 or pjfish71aol.com. 10:15 a.m. March 2.
Lincoln Memorial High School Class of 1962
The Lincoln Memorial High School Class of 1962 will gather to celebrate 55 years since high school graduation and will start with a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at the Courtyard Marriott, 100 Riverfront Dr. W., Bradenton, May 19, a cookout 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Park, 501 17th St. E., Palmetto, May 20, and a worship service 10 a.m. at Pathways Christian Fellowship Center, 329 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, May 21. Reservations are required for all events. For details, registration forms and information, contact Beverly Gordon Bryant at 941-748-6290 or Johncyna Williams McRae at 941-708-3059.
Fundraisers
“Baby Love”
The Lakewood Ranch Lunch Club will host “Baby Love,” Manatee County’s largest baby shower and fashion show. $50. Proceeds will benefit the Foodbank of Manatee. Guests are welcome to donate baby shower gifts of diapers, wipes or baby food. The Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, 941-749-0100 or lwrcac.com. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23.
Third annual “Avenues to the Future”
The State College of Florida Bradenton Campus will host the third annual “Avenues to the Future,” featuring a showcase of SCF’s students in various departments, including arts, music, science, athletics, social sciences and more. There will be hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent and live auction, a gourmet dinner, fireworks, and music by the SCF’s Jazz Band and Presidential Quartet. $150. Proceeds will benefit SCF Foundation. SCF, Bradenton Campus, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-752-5000 or scf-foundation-org. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Night for the Museum
The Manatee County Agricultural Museum will host “Night for the Museum,” featuring a dinner, live and silent auctions and a cash bar. $75, includes dinner and one drink. Woman’s Club of Palmetto, 910 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-721-2034 or eventbrite.com. 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 25.
Mardi Gras Gala
Goodwill will host its popular annual event “Mardi Gras Gala” featuring authentic Cajun food, open bar, live auction, New Orleans-style music and dancing. $175. Proceeds will benefit Goodwill’s programs and services. Michael’s on East, 1212 East Ave. S., Sarasota, 941-355-2721, ext. 104 or experiencegoodwill.org. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28.
Annual “Second Chance Prom”
The Manatee Senior Advocacy Council will host its fourth annual Vegas-themed “Second Chance Prom” and will feature a catered dinner, drinks, dancing, games, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital. $75. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-351-3630 or secondchancepromphx.com. 6-10 p.m. March 4.
La Fête de Monte Carlo
Asolo Rep’s annual gala: La Fête de Monte Carlo, chaneling a 1950s and 60s Monte Carlo/James Bond theme, will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by a seated dinner, paddler raise, live music, dancing and prize drawing. Musical entertainment will feature acclaimed actress Veronica J. Kuehn. Raffle tickets are $100, tickets for the après party at Louis Modern are $40 and the gala tickets are $300 and up. Proceeds will support the artists in Asolo Rep’s 2016-17 season and the theatre’s award-winning Education & Outreach programs. Ritz Carlton Sarasota, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org/annualgala. 6 p.m. March 4.
Benefit preview performance of “Play On”
Island Players will host a benefit preview performance of “Play On” to help raise awareness in and funds for the fight against cancer. $20 donation. Tickets are not available at the box office. Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria, 941-518-4431. 8 p.m. March 7.
Annual Prohibition Night
The fifth annual Prohibition Night is being held to raise awareness and funding for ALS, a.k.a. Lou Gehrig’s disease, will feature Roaring 20’s cocktails, food stations, “black room” activities, gambling, cigar bar, live auction, live jazz music and open bar. $125 and up. Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, 15804 Clearlake Ave., Bradenton, 713-443-2972 or alifestoryfoundation.org/product/2017-prohibition-party. 7 p.m. March 11.
Walk for the Poor
Organize a team of walkers and come out for some fun and fresh air and join Saint Vincent DePaul for their fourth annual Walk for the Poor. The walk will begin at the Tower Plaza. Donations are accepted. Proceeds will benefit those in need in the community. Bradenton Riverwalk, downtown Bradenton, realizebradenton.com/riverwalk_map. 8 a.m. March 11.
Manatee County Black Chamber of Commerce anniversary
To celebrate the second anniversary of the Manatee County Black Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber invites its members and guests to a three-day event beginning with a golf tournament on March 11, followed by a fashion show which is partnered with the renowned Lacey B. Smith and with a special guest appearance from designer Mr. Edwin Hall, March 17 and a gala March 18 recognizing community members for their contribution to the general greater area of Manatee County. For details, location, tickets, and more, contact Tarnisha Cliatt at 941-701-2136 or visit manateeblackchamber.org.
The Second Time Around: From Doo Wop to Hip Hop
The West Coast Black Theatre Troupe will host a musical revue “From Doo Wop to Hip Hop,” performed by Raven and Sarasota Soul Sensations, guest artists and its popular Soul Crooners. The performers will sing and dance their way through the 1940s Harlem through more contemporary offerings. A wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres reception will precede the show. $150. 1646 10th Way, Sarasota, 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org. Reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by performance March 12-13.
Southeastern Guide Dogs Lakewood Ranch Walkathon and Runs
The Southeastern Guide Dogs will host a Walkathon, a 5K and 10 K run with festivities beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 10K run at 9:15 a.m., 5K run at 9:30 a.m. and Walkathon at 9:30 a.m. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, 941-729-5665 or guidedogswalkathon.org. March 18.
“IC Through the Looking Glass” 2017 Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon
Take a step down that rabbit hole into the Mad Hatter world of IC Collection fashion and join the gun of a wild riotous prize drawing and a silent auction at the Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club’s 2-17 Spring fashion show and luncheon “IC Through the Looking Glass.” $50 member, $55 guest. Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. For reservations, contact Donna Beck Smith at 941-840-4006 or email dbsmith002@gmail.com. 11 a.m. March 20.
Renaissance Legacy Luncheon
Philanthropist Betty Schoenbaum will be honored at The Women’s Resource Center’s Legacy Luncheon. ABC-7 news anchor Hayley Wielgus will emcee the luncheon. $100. Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-1700 or email events@thewomensresourcecenter.org. 11:30 a.m. March 21.
Annual Celebration Gala for Children First
The 17th annual Children First gala “Fairytale Ball: A sprinkle of Pixie Dust,” will bring an enchanted world of mystical creatures, fairies, and just a hint of magic to help anyone’s dream come true. The event will feature cocktails, gourmet dinner, silent auction, and dancing to the sounds of the Bay Kings Band. $250. Proceeds will benefit children and families in the community. Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-3877 or childrenfirst.net/events. 6:30 p.m. March 25.
Lucky With League
Join Junior League of Manatee County for a casino themed evening of fun and fundraising. “Lucky with League” includes casino games, a silent auction, a prize drawing, and cuisine from local restaurants. $86-$90. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, jlmluckywithleague.eventbrite.com.
Southeastern Guide Dogs Bradenton Walkathon and Runs
The Southeastern Guide Dogs will host a Walkathon with festivities beginning at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Walkathon at 10 a.m. Rossi Park, Waterfront Drive at teh Riverwalk, Bradenton, 941-729-5665 or guidedogswalkathon.org. March 25.
Annual Dick Vitale Gala
The V-Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale are proud to announce the 12th annual Dick Vitale Gala, featuring a star-studded evening honoring coaches Brian Kelly (Notre Dame football), Bob Huggins (West Virginia men’s basketball) and ESPN’s Chris Berman, all coming together to raise money for children battling cancer. $1,000. Ritz-Carlton, 1111 Ritz-Carlton Dr., Sarasota. Registration and information can be found at jimmyv.org/vitale. 6:30 p.m. May 12.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor yogini, Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
