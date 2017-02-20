Children play the National Anthem on violins

The parenting website BabyCenter released its list of most popular baby names for 2016. Many of the top names from the 2015 list appear again. See if your baby's (or future baby's) name cracked the top 5.
The Butterball Turkey Talk Line launched in 1981 to help home cooks make turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hotline has helped 50 million people so far. Supervisor Marjorie Klindera shared what it's like to work on the hotline.
SeaWorld has created a way to protect penguins with bald spots: wetsuits. This solution protects the penguin's skin and keeps them warm. Maria Barreto is a wardrobe craftsperson who made wetsuits for penguins, and says this is one of the best projects she's gotten to do.