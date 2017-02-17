Learn about the historic town of Manatee at the library

Did you know there was once a town called Manatee? It stretched from the east side of First Street to the Braden River. Lasting for a little over 100 years, it was the first area to be settled in Manatee County.
In 1842, Josiah Gates and his family moved here and built a home along the banks of the Manatee River. At that time this area was little more than a wilderness. If you haven’t yet had the opportunity, plan a visit to Manatee Historical Park, located on State Route 64 (Manatee Avenue East). Here you will find examples of the architecture and way of life of these early pioneers. The Stephens house, built in 1912, is a great example of the Florida Cracker style. Across the street is the Old Manatee Burying Ground, founded in 1850, which contains the graves of some of the early pioneer families, such as the Gates, Curry and Glazier families.
Another place to visit is Reflections of Manatee, on Fourth Avenue East. You can view and tour two Civil War era houses built by the Curry family. Also located here are a functioning sugar cane field and the old Manatee Mineral Springs. The town of Manatee lasted until 1943, when the city was consolidated into the City of Bradenton. The state Legislature officially named the former Manatee area “East Bradenton.” If you drive along Manatee Avenue West from the east, between Ninth and 15th Street East, some buildings that comprised Manatee’s downtown still stand, such as the Pelot Rexall Drug Store, operating since 1894.
The Manatee County Public Library System has many books and other materials on the subject of the town of Manatee, both in the Downtown Central Library’s (non-circulating) Eaton History Room, as well as titles that may be checked out. And on a related note, be sure to drop by the Eaton History Room at Downtown Central Library where you can view an exhibit on the town of Manatee. It runs through March 30.
The Manatee County Historical Society has spent the last 50 years conducting interviews with pioneer descendants and other people that settled here in the early years. You can find the transcripts by using the online library catalog (manatee.polarislibrary.com). Many are also in the library’s digital archive. Florida history and local history are generally found in the “975.9” Dewey Decimal area. Jim Wiggins’ “Manatee County,” and Merab-Michal Favorite’s “Bradenton” and “Palmetto” are well-written books that feature a plethora of photographs, many of which come from the library’s digital archive. Other classic books on Manatee are Arthur Schofield’s “Yesterday’s Bradenton” and Lillie McDuffee’s “The Lures of Manatee.” These have been around a while, but are still good primers on the history of the area.
Access the digital archive by going to the Library’s website at www.mymanatee.org/library. Click on the “History & Genealogy” button and then click on the “Historic Digital Collections” link. The archive currently contains almost 33,000 images which portray Manatee County people, activities and buildings from the late 19th century to the early 1980s, as well as historic speeches and interviews.
Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday. David Breakfield is a reference librarian at the Downtown Central Library.
