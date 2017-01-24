Community calendar: Jan. 26

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults, whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class.2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108. Now through Aug. 2017.
Palmetto Art Center
The Palmetto Art Center offers the following classes:
▪ Clay open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25, includes materials.
▪ Painting open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25.
▪ Pottery wheel semi-private lessons, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $35.
Reservations are required for all classes. There may be an additional charge for materials. All classes at the Palmetto Art Center, 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109 or palmettoartcenter.com.
Art classes
As part of its Creative Aging Program, designed for those ages 55 and over, Manatee County Public Libraries will offer two free six-week art classes in January:
▪ “Art Exploration,” 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 8 at Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton.
▪ “Creative Painting Techniques,” 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 15 at Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.
Preregistration is required. Seating is limited. Information: 941-723-4821 (Rocky Bluff) or 941-722-3333 (Palmetto).
International Cuisine class
London-born chef, James Arnsby, will present Global Culinary Connection: France, a class on some of the most popular dishes from France: onion soup, crostini, ratatouille, steak au poivre, and duck with cherry compote. $45. University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Culinary Innovation Lab, 8130 Main St., Lakewood Ranch. usfsm.edu/culinary-innovation-lab/global-culinary-connection. 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Parrish Arts Council
The Parrish Arts Council offers the following art classes, by medium and subject, with certified instructor Mara Trumbo:
▪ So-soft fabric paint: Floral designs, Feb. 12.
▪ Water-based oil: Dogwood chickadee, Feb. 26.
▪ Acrylic: Rocky Bluff Falls, March 12.
▪ Water-based oil: Spring bonnet, March 26.
All class times are 2-5 p.m. and are $35 each. Call for required materials. All classes are held at the YMCA Parrish, 12214 US 301, Parrish. Registration: 941-417-2324.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offers the following classes:
▪ Aging Mastery Program, a 10 week series, 10 a.m.-noon Mondays through March 27; third week class will be Feb. 9; $100.
▪ Reiki I Class, a three part series, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 22; $75.
▪ Gentle Yoga, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays; $10 each class.
▪ Beginner Zumba, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 each class.
▪ Refresher Bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session, refreshments included.
▪ ACBL Open pairs duplicate Bridge games, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; $11 per game, refreshment included.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Coping with Divorce workshop
A 3-hour workshop “Coping with Divorce” is designed to help participants explore the legal, financial, and emotional issues of divorce and gain a greater understanding of the process. The workshop is best suited for women contemplating or in the early stages of divorce. The workshop is led by a family law attorney, a financial planner and a licensed family therapist. $45 per class. Modern-Wealth LLC, 14306 Covenant Way, Bradenton, 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com. 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 11. Registration at 8:30 a.m., class 9 a.m.-noon.
Boating classes
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will host the following boating courses:
▪ Small Boat Maneuvering Course, a 2-hour classroom and 4-hour on water session, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 or March 15; on-water session, time and location, will be scheduled in classroom; $125 individual, $230 two students sharing one manual.
▪ America’s Boating Course, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 27-March 13 ; $55 individual, $85 two students sharing one manual.
▪ How To Use A Chart Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6 or March 20; $25 per person.
▪ Seamanship, a series of eight classes, beginning 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 27; Member: $60 individual, $70 two students sharing a manual; Nonmember: $120 individual, $140 two students sharing a manual.
▪ Sail Trim and Rig Tuning Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 22; $25 per person.
▪ Knots Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 28; $25 per person.
▪ Weather Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 11; $25 per person.
Preregistration for all classes is required and all classroom sessions are held at the squadron building at 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton. For detailed class information 941-792-0392 or usps.org/annamaria.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ Preserving Family Photographs, 10-11 a.m. Jan. 25; $20. Registration required by Jan. 24.
▪ Memoir Writing, a 3-part series, 10 a.m. Feb. 1 and 15. Cost is $20 per class or $50 for all three classes.
▪ “Lighthouses of the West Coast of Florida,” an educational lecture, 3 p.m. Feb. 15. No charge, seating is limited.
▪ Yoga, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free will donation.
Preregistration is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com.
Genealogy “Tracing your Patriot Ancestry”
Genealogy experts from the Manatee Chapter, NSDAR, will host a workshop “Tracing your Patriot Ancestry,” which focuses on helping participants interested in tracing their lineage to Patriot ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. $10. Registration deadline is Jan. 21. Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-794-8147 or email manateedar@hotmail.com. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Boating classes
The Manatee Sail and Power Squadron invites area boaters to attend “America’s Boating Course” which addresses boat handling techniques, navigation aids, required equipment, rules of the road, emergency procedures, radio procedures, and local water knowledge. The class satisfies Florida Boating and Safety Education regulations requiring persons born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 to complete the approved boater education course or competency exam prior to operating a vessel powered by a motor of 10 hp or more. Fee: $40 a person or $50 for two members of the same family sharing one textbook. The fee includes course material, morning coffee and donuts and a light lunch. Elks Lodge, 4611 FourthSt. E., Palmetto, 941-518-3071 or manatee-squadron.org. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Art classes
Pastel and Collage classes with Susan Jaeger from North Carolina. Cost: $40 for one or two classes, $105 for three classes. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. N.W., Bradenton. Contact Emily Buskirk at 941-792-1495 or Palma Sola Botanical Park at 941-761-2866. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1-3 and March 1-3.
Citizenship classes
Goldman and Loughlin, a law firm with experience in immigration issues, is offering free a citizenship class designed to help those seeking to become U.S. residents. Participants may attend more than one meeting and meetings are open to all. Registration is not required. Ivey Professional Building, 435 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-1523 or email tom@usimmigrationteam.com. 5-6 p.m. Feb. 6.
General
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will host the following events and classes:
▪ Hearing screening, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 27.
▪ Bingo, 1 p.m. Jan. 27; $0.25 per game.
▪ Movie and a meal: “The Finest Hours,” lunch at noon, movie at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31; $10 members, $15 nonmembers.
▪ Aging Mastery program, noon-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-April 6; $99, includes lunch. Call 941-749-0100 for location.
▪ Device clinics (iPhone, tablet, laptop, etc.), 3:45-4:45 p.m. Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23; $10.
▪ Medication Financial Assistance program, 10-11 a.m. Feb. 8. Reservations: 941-426-1973.
▪ Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch.
▪ Love, legends and laughs luncheon and show, noon Feb. 13; $25 members, $28 nonmembers.
▪ Reaching Your Health Goals, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15; no charge.
▪ MindSet, a 4-part series how to exercise your brain, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 24 and March 1 and 3. Reservations are required; $16 for four classes, free for members.
▪ Baby Love, Manatee County largest baby shower, a luncheon and fashion show, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch; $50.
▪ Movie and a meal: “The Lady in the Van,” lunch at noon, movie at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27; $10 members, $15 nonmembers.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are availalble. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
National Anthem Auditions
The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold National Anthem auditions for vocalists interested in singing The Star Spangled Banner prior to a Pirates Spring Training game. Prospective singers must feel comfortable performing in front of audiences of 7,000 people or more. Auditions will be conducted a cappella and must be no longer than two minutes in length. Prospective singers will perform in the order they sign up on the day of auditions. Registration will close at noon. Contestants that wish to sing the Canadian National Anthem before the Pirates game against a Toronto March 19, or the national anthem of the Dominican Republic March 8 are welcome to audition. Spring training games begin Feb. 25. McKechnie Field, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-3031 or bradentonmarauders.com. 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 29.
Musical lecture
The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will host Brenda Watty, a former member of the Marvelettes, as part of their WBTT Voices program. In addition to numerousmusical selections, audiences will be entertained by Watty’s stories about her experiences performing in The Marvelettes and rubbing elbows with some of the most renowned musicians of the time. The event is free, reservations are requried. WBTT Theatre, 1646 10th Way, Sarasota, 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5-6.
Lecture and speaking function
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of Bethune-Cookman University, a New Deal government official, and FDR’s “black cabinet,” comes to life as Ersula Knox-Odom portrays her in a presentation sharing fascinating stories of her extraordinary contribution to democracy. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. The event is free and open to the public. Pathways Christian Fellowship Center, 329 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-0509. 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Art Show and Sale
Bill Darrah will be having the 11th annual Art Show and Sale of his work at The Villager Clubhouse, 6023 Arlene Way, Bradenton, 941-755-5147. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Lecture
Manatee Village Historical Park will be hosting an educational talk by Dr. Rosalyn Howard “The African presence in Spanish Florida and the Bahamas: The Black Seminoles.” The event is free and open to the public. 1887 Old Meeting House Church at Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-741-4076 or manateevillage.org. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Book news
Book sale
The Friends of Braden River Library will host a book sale. The event is open to the public. 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-727-6079. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 24 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 25.
Reunions
Findlay/Hancock County Ohio Reunion
The Findlay/Hancock County, Ohio, will host its annual snowbird reunion. Duff’s Restaurant, Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-224-2871. At noon, Jan. 28.
All Iowa Reunion
Iowans will host their annual all-Iowa dinner. Duff’s Buffet, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton. Contact Linda Twait at 1608llt@gmail.com. 10:45 a.m. Feb. 3.
Wisconsin Day
The 60th anniversary of Wisconsin Day will be celebrated with a potluck luncheon, polka music, door prizes and prize drawings. $5. St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Hall, 248 South Harbor Dr., Holmes Beach, 941-907-6646 or 941-243-3747. Registration at 10 a.m. followed by lunch, Feb. 8.
Kellogg/Keebler Retirees
The Kellogg/Keebler Retirees will host its annual luncheon. Lunch and table service will be provided. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-761-4695. 10 a.m. social, luncheon at noon, Feb 12.
Marion, Ind., High School, multi-class reunion
The 33rd annual Marion, Ind., high school multi-class reunion will be held at Duff’s Restaurant, Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-624-5148 or pjfish71aol.com. 10:15 a.m. March 2.
Lincoln Memorial High School Class of 1962
The Lincoln Memorial High School Class of 1962 will gather to celebrate 55 years since high school graduation and will start with a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at the Courtyard Marriott, 100 Riverfront Dr. W., Bradenton, May 19, a cookout 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Park, 501 17th St. E., Palmetto, May 20, and a worship service 10 a.m. at Pathways Christian Fellowship Center, 329 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, May 21. Reservations are required for all events. For details, registration forms and information, contact Beverly Gordon Bryant at 941-748-6290 or Johncyna Williams McRae at 941-708-3059.
Fundraisers
Annual Anniversary Prayer Breakfast
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells has been named the keynote speaker for the 10th Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast to benefit Take Stock in Children of Manatee County. The event will feature many dignitaries, businesses, religious, educational, and community leaders and provide an opportunity to support local students. $50. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Dr., Palmetto, 941-751-6550 or takestockmanatee.org. 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
Annual “A New Beginning” Fashion Event
Selah Freedom will host its fourth annual “A New Beginning” fashion event and champagne luncheon featuring stunning fashions and inspirational survivor stories. There will be prize drawings. Fashions are from Selah Vie Boutique, the organization’s upscale resale boutique. $150. Proceeds will benefit Selah Freedom. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-677-8840 or selahfreedom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
2017 Bradenton Christian School Gala
Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Charlie Ward will join former NFL great and current NFL Football Operations Executive vice president Troy Vincent to headline the 2017 Bradenton Christian School Gala. The Bradenton Christian School’s Jazz Band will provide musical entertainment. $150. Proceeds will benefit Bradenton Christian School. Wichers Auditorium, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton, 941-792-5454 or bcspanthers.org. 7 p.m. Jan. 27.
2017 Circus Arts Gala Birthday Bash
The 2017 Circus Arts Gala Birthday Bash will feature interactive circus fun, dancing, face painting, strolling characters, clowns and sailor circus students, a silent auction and a mouthwatering dinner served in the Big Top. There will be a thrilling live auction, “best dressed” contest, and sensational circus entertainment after dinner. $250. Proceeds will benefit The Circus Arts Community Outreach Programs. Ulla Searing Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park, south of the Mall at UTC, Sarasota, 941-355-9335 or circusarts.org. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Thomas Paine 280th Birthday Celebration
The Florida Veterans for Common Sense will host their annual dinner celebration as they recognizing and honoring the 280th birthday of Thomas Paine. The event will feature a full course dinner, cash bar, music by Daniel Fuggazatto, souvenir photos by Vine Entertainment, Thomas Paine award, prize drawings, door prizes and more. $60. Reservations are required. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-349-5131 or floridaveteransforcommonsense.com. 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center’s Enchanted Paradise Gala
The community is invited to come and enjoy an enchanted evening at Lido Beach Resort where local community leaders will be honored. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a sit-down dinner, silent and live auctions and live entertainment and dancing. $125. Proceeds will benefit Aging in Paradise Resource Center. 700 Benjamin Franklin Dr., Sarasota, 941-383-6493 or aginginparadise.org. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Manatee County Branch of American Association of University Women
The Manatee County Branch of American Association of University Women will host their annual fundraiser with a luncheon, fashion show and silent auction. Guest speaker will be Cathy Slusser. $40. Proceeds will benefit the association’s scholarship program for ladies in the community. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-9741. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
“An Affair of the Heart” Fashion Show Extravaganza
The annual Palm Aire Women’s Club “An Affair of the Heart,” will feature a luncheon and showcase dazzling fashions by Panache. $45. Palm Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, Sarasota, 941-355-9733 or palmaire.net/Activities/Clubs_Organizations/Women_s_Club 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 10.
Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection
The group invites the public to “Love, Laughter and Likable Clothes” luncheon featuring designer Alicia Farrow’s new urban poncho collection and a performance by comedian and singer Wendy Farha. $20. Reservations are required by Feb. 3. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-750-8786 or cwcfl.net/clubs/bradenton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10.
“Anchor of Hope” Gala
SOLVE Maternity Homes’ annual fundraising dinner gala, “Anchor of Hope,” will feature testimonials from grateful families whose lives have been touched and enriched by the SOLVE program. Admission by reservation only is required by Feb. 10. Proceeds will benefit SOLVE programs. Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, 941-748-0094. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
ArtCenter Manatee 80th Anniversary Casino Night Gala
The community is invited to help celebrate ArtCenter Manatee’s 80th anniversary at their Anniversary Casino Night Gala under the big top featuring a Las Vegas theme with entertainment by showgirls, gourmet cuisine, gaming tables, slots, games of chance, a silent and live auction. $150. Proceeds will benefit the ArtCenter’s education programs. 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-2862 or artcentermanatee.org. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 18.
Third annual “Avenues to the Future”
The State College of Florida Bradenton Campus will host the third annual “Avenues to the Future,” featuring a showcase of SCF’s students in various departments, including arts, music, science, athletics, social sciences and more. There will be hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent and live auction, a gourmet dinner, fireworks, and music by the SCF’s Jazz Band and Presidential Quartet. $150. Proceeds will benefit SCF Foundation. SCF, Bradenton Campus, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-752-5000 or scf-foundation-org. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Mardi Gras Gala
Goodwill will host its popular annual event “Mardi Gras Gala” featuring authentic Cajun food, open bar, live auction, New Orleans-style music and dancing. $175. Proceeds will benefit Goodwill’s programs and services. Michael’s on East, 1212 East Ave. S., Sarasota, 941-355-2721, ext. 104 or experiencegoodwill.org. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28.
Annual “Second Chance Prom”
The Manatee Senior Advocacy Council will host its fourth annual Vegas-themed “Second Chance Prom” and will feature a catered dinner, drinks, dancing, games, and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Phoenix Children’s Hospital. $75. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-351-3630 or secondchancepromphx.com. 6-10 p.m. March 4.
Benefit preview performance of “Play On”
Island Players will host a benefit preview performance of “Play On” to help raise awareness in and funds for the fight against cancer. $20 donation. Tickets are not available at the box office. Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria, 941-518-4431. 8 p.m. March 7.
The Second Time Around: From Doo Wop to Hip Hop
The West Coast Black Theatre Troupe will host a musical revue “From Doo Wop to Hip Hop,” performed by Raven and Sarasota Soul Sensations, guest artists and its popular Soul Crooners. The performers will sing and dance their way through the 1940s Harlem through more contemporary offerings. A wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres reception will precede the show. $150. 1646 10th Way, Sarasota, 941-366-1505 or westcoastblacktheatre.org. Reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by performance March 12-13.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor yogini, Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Comments