‘Mame,’ ‘Little Women’ to hit Manatee Players’ stage

In its lineup for 2017-18 the Manatee Players will stage many classic shows that are true drama fan favorites.
In fact, The Players’ “Broadway Series” kicks off with the ever-popular “The Producers” Aug. 10-27, the Players announced at a 3:30 p.m. press conference at the Manatee Performing Arts Center.
The classic Jerry Herman musical “Mame,” with Angela Lansbury in the title role on Broadway in 1966, follows Sept. 14 through Oct. 1.
Then, “A Little Night Music,” featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Oct. 26 through Nov. 12.
“Nine” is on tap Jan. 11-28 followed by “Hunchback of Notre Dame” Feb. 15 through March 4. The sweetly nostalgic “Little Women” is set for March 22 through April 8.
George and Ira Gershwin, or at least their spirits, will be in the Players when their musical, “Nice Work If You Can Get It” rounds out the Broadway Series April 26 through May 13.
There is also the Nov. 30 to Dec. 18 time slot which remains to be announced, Players’ officials said.
“The Father” opens the “Studio Series: Action through Acting” season Aug. 24-Sept. 10.
“Anna in the Tropics” follows Oct. 12-29 and next is the classic “Flowers For Algernon” running Nov. 30 through Dec. 17.
The topical “Driving Miss Daisy” is set for Jan. 25 to Feb. 11.
“Baby” runs March 1-18 and the Studio Series wraps up with “Good” April 5-22.
Box office: 941-748-5875.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments