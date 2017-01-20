Pets of the week: Jan. 21

Sweet Pea, a mixed breed large dog who is about 44 pounds, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Manatee County in Bradenton. She is a friendly 6-year-old and her adoption fees are $125 which includes six months of heart worm prevention and rabies tag for Manatee County residents. The Humane Society of Manatee County is at 2515 14th St. W., Bradenton. Information: 747-8808.
Tiffany Tompkinsttompkins@bradenton.com
Pistol Pete, a domestic shorthair mix cat, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Manatee County in Bradenton. Pete is 5 years old and his adoption fees are $70, which includes a rabies tag for Manatee County residents. The Humane Society of Manatee County is at 2515 14th St. W., Bradenton. Information: 747-8808.
