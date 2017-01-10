Community calendar: Jan. 11

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Senior Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
Renaissance on 9th will host the following events and classes:
▪ Open House, noon-3 p.m. Jan. 23; lunch: $5.
▪ Hearing screening, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 27.
▪ Bingo, 1 p.m. Jan. 27; $0.25 per game.
▪ Movie and a meal: “The Finest Hours,” lunch at noon, movie at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31; $15.
▪ Aging Mastery program, noon-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2-April 6; $99, includes lunch. Call 941-749-0100 for location.
▪ Medication Financial Assistance program, 10-11 a.m. Feb. 8. Reservations: 941-426-1973.
▪ Love, legends and laughs luncheon and show, noon Feb. 13; $25 members, $28 nonmembers.
Other monthly activities include computer lab, book club, political clubs, free services from Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, ballroom dancing with live music, tours of the facility, lunch clubs, and various weekly exercise and wellness activities. Unless otherwise noted, reservations are required for all events and classes. Memberships are availalble. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Guest speaker
Cheryl Hedgar, volunteer coordinator at Turning Point/Bill Galvano One Stop Center, will speak about the many programs they have for the homeless and those less fortunate in Bradenton. Desserts will be served after the presentation. Forthy Third Street Church of Christ, 2300 43rd St. W., Bradenton, 941-792-4163 or 43rdstreetchurch.org. 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Holocaust lecture
On the 75th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference when the “Final Solution” was finalized, Jan. 20, 1942, Holocaust survivor and founder of the Begin-Sadat Center in Israel, Dr. Thomas Hecht, will discuss “The Future of Holocaust Education.” $10 adults, $3 students. Al Katz Center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Reservations are required. 941-313-9239 or alkatzcenter.org. 11 a.m. Jan. 20.
Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society call for artists
Suncoast watercolor artists can submit their artwork for an upcoming juried show of the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society. Works must be matted and framed under plexiglass and must be received between 10 a.m. and noon Jan. 21 at the ArtCenter Manatee. Fees: members, $20 per piece; nonmembers $30 per piece. There is a two piece limit. Opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Jan. 26. Art Center Manatee is located at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-2862 or artcentermanatee.org.
Asolo Theatre Play Readers: “Sylvia”
The Asolo Theatre Play Readers will peform “Sylvia,” the story of a dog, the couple who adopts her and the comedy that results. Light refreshments will be provided, starting at 10 a.m.. Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-727-6079. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21.
National Anthem Auditions
The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold National Anthem auditions for vocalists interested in singing The Star Spangled Banner prior to a Pirates Spring Training game. Prospective singers must feel comfortable performing in front of audiences of 7,000 people or more. Auditions will be conducted a cappella and must be no longer than two minutes in length. Prospective singers will perform in the order they sign up on the day of auditions. Registration will close at noon. Contestants that wish to sing the Canadian National Anthem before the Pirates game against a Toronto March 19, or the national anthem of the Dominican Republic March 8 are welcome to audition. Spring training games begin Feb. 25. McKechnie Field, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-3031 or bradentonmarauders.com. 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 29.
Reunions
Findlay/Hancock County, Ohio reunion
The Findlay/Hancock County, Ohio, will host their annual snowbird reunion. Duff’s Restaurant, Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center, 6010 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-224-2871. At noon, Jan. 28
Kellogg/Keebler Retirees
The Kellogg/Keebler Retirees will host its annual luncheon. Lunch and table service will be provided. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-761-4695. 10 a.m. social, luncheon at noon, Feb 12.
Fundraisers
“Looking into the Crystal Ball”
Selby Public Library will host the seventh annual “Looking into the Crystal Ball,” a dazzling popular event packed with continuous performances by musicians and other performance artist, and art, author and wellness exhibits. Attendees can enjoy sampling savory bites from local restaurants, along with full cash bars. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Proceeds will benefit free youth and teen programs at Selby Library. 1331 First St., Sarasota, 941-861-1140 or selbylibraryfriends.org. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 11.
Infinite Mind exhibit and fundraiser
The Players Centre for Performing Arts will host an open house and meet the artists reception in the Players Centre Gallery for a mixed media art exhibit “Infinite Mind,” featuring artwork by Katya De Luisa and Elizabeth Trostli. Both artists will donate 50 percent of their proceeds to The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s. The reception will be held before the Wilde Broadway Series production of “Sweet Charity.” There will be prize drawings, a cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. The gallery will be open for viewing during normal business hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Feb. 7. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Sarasota Garden Club
The Sarasota Garden Club will hold its first fundraiser of the year featuring fashions by L Boutique and Martin Freeman and will also feature dresses by Camilyn Beth, keynote speaker, who will presenting “Dress for Decades.” The event will include cocktails, lunch, a silent auction and live music. Tickets $65-$70. Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship program. Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-955-0875 or sarasotagardenclub.org. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 19
Achievement Celebration Luncheon
Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast Inc. will host the achievements of families, children, seniors and veterans with a luncheon. Hear first-hand how the JFCS’s services and programs have made a positive impact on the lives of various families and individuals within the community. The luncheon is free, reservations are required. Donations are accepted. Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Cindy Underwood at 941-366-2224, ext. 143. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 23.
Annual Anniversary Prayer Breakfast
Col. Rick Wells, Sheriff-elect of Manatee County has been named the keynote speaker for the 10th Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast to benefit Take Stock in Children of Manatee County. The event will feature many dignitaries, businesses, religious, educational, and community leaders and provide an opportunity to support local students. $50. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Dr., Palmetto, 941-751-6550 or takestockmanatee.org. 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
Annual “A New Beginning” Fashion Event
Selah Freedom will host its fourth annual “A New Beginning” fashion event and champagne luncheon featuring stunning fashions and inspirational survivor stories. There will be prize drawings. Fashions are from Selah Vie Boutique, the organization’s upscale resale boutique. $150. Proceeds will benefit Selah Freedom. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-677-8840 or selahfreedom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
2017 Bradenton Christian School Gala
Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Charlie Ward will join former NFL great and current NFL Football Operations Executive vice president Troy Vincent to headline the 2017 Bradenton Christian School Gala. The Bradenton Christian School’s Jazz Band will provide musical entertainment. $150. Proceeds will benefit Bradenton Christian School. Wichers Auditorium, 3304 43rd St. W., Bradenton, 941-792-5454 or bcspanthers.org. 7 p.m. Jan. 27.
2017 Circus Arts Gala Birthday Bash
The 2017 Circus Arts Gala Birthday Bash will feature interactive circus fun, dancing, face painting, strolling characters, clowns and sailor circus students, a silent auction and a mouthwatering dinner served in the Big Top. There will be a thrilling live auction, “best dressed” contest, and sensational circus entertainment after dinner. $250. Proceeds will benefit The Circus Arts Community Outreach Programs. Ulla Searing Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park, south of the Mall at UTC, Sarasota, 941-355-9335 or circusarts.org. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Thomas Paine 280th Birthday Celebration
The Florida Veterans for Common Sense will host their annual dinner celebration as they recognizing and honoring the 280th birthday of Thomas Paine. The event will feature a full course dinner, cash bar, music by Daniel Fuggazatto, souvenir photos by Vine Entertainment, Thomas Paine award, prize drawings, door prizes and more. $60. Reservations are required. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-349-5131 or floridaveteransforcommonsense.com. 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center’s Enchanted Paradise Gala
The community is invited to come and enjoy an enchanted evening at Lido Beach Resort where local community leaders will be honored. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a sit-down dinner, silent and live auctions and live entertainment and dancing. $125. Proceeds will benefit Aging in Paradise Resource Center. 700 Benjamin Franklin Dr., Sarasota, 941-383-6493 or aginginparadise.org. 5:30-10:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Fashion Show
The Christ Church of Longboat Key will host a Fashion Show featuring fashion by Natural Discoveries, hair by Design 2000 and Mary Kay by Willie Buhcholz. $20. Light refreshments will be served. Proceeds will benefit Learn to Fish Recovery Center and other church missions. Seating is limited, reservations are required. 6400 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. Call Lynn Cochrane at 763-744-1000. 11 a.m. Feb. 13.
ArtCenter Manatee 80th Anniversary Casino Night Gala
The community is invited to help celebrate ArtCenter Manatee’s 80th anniversary at their Anniversary Casino Night Gala under the big top featuring a Las Vegas theme with entertainment by showgirls, gourmet cuisine, gaming tables, slots, games of chance, a silent and live auction. $150. Proceeds will benefit the ArtCenter’s education programs. 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-2862 or artcentermanatee.org. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 18.
“Anchor of Hope” Gala
SOLVE Maternity Homes’ annual fundraising dinner gala, “Anchor of Hope,” will feature testimonials from grateful families whose lives have been touched and enriched by the SOLVE program. Admission by reservation only is required by Feb. 10. Proceeds will benefit SOLVE programs. Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, 941-748-0094. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults, whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class.2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108. Now through Aug. 2017.
Palmetto Art Center
The Palmetto Art Center offers the following classes:
▪ Clay open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25, includes materials.
▪ Painting open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25.
▪ Pottery wheel semi-private lessons, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $35.
Reservations are required for all classes. There may be an additional charge for materials. All classes at the Palmetto Art Center, 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109 or palmettoartcenter.com.
Art classes
As part of its Creative Aging Program, designed for those ages 55 and older, Manatee County Public Libraries will offer two free six-week art classes in January:
▪ “Art Exploration,” 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 8 at Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 US Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton.
▪ “Creative Painting Techniques,” 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 15 at Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth St. W., Palmetto.
Preregistration is required. Seating is limited. Information: 941-723-4821 (Rocky Bluff) or 941-722-3333 (Palmetto).
Parrish Arts Council
The Parrish Arts Council offers the following art classes, by medium and subject, with certified instructor Mara Trumbo:
▪ Acrylic: Garden arbor blooms, Jan. 22.
▪ So-soft fabric paint: Floral designs, Feb. 12.
▪ Water-based oil: Dogwood chickadee,Feb. 26.
▪ Acrylic: Rocky Bluff Falls, March 12.
▪ Water-based oil: Spring bonnet, March 26.
All class times are 2-5 p.m. and are $35 each. Call for required materials. All classes are held at the YMCA Parrish, 12214 US 301, Parrish. Registration: 941-417-2324.
2017 Bird Identification Course
Interested individuals can sign up for the 2017 Bird Identification Course offered by Manatee County Audubon Society. The course includes four indoor classes: Jan. 10-11 and Jan. 17-18. The course also includes two full-day field trips which begin at 7 a.m. Jan. 14 and 21, in which about 100 bird species will be seen and identified, including painted buntings. All indoor classes are 6:30-8:30 p.m. and are held at Hope Lutheran Church, 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton. Cost: $50 a person, plus a MCAS membership fee of $20 per family. Registration and information: Steve Black at 941-376-0110 or sblack4823@gmail.com, or Mike Barnes at 586-246-4105 or ncndmike@comcast.net.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Aging in Paradise Resource Center offers the following classes:
▪ Introduction to Reiki seminar, 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 11; $10, refreshments included.
▪ Aging Mastery Program, a 10 week series, 10 a.m.-noon Mondays through March 27; third week class will be Feb. 9; $100
▪ Gentle Yoga, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays; $10 each class.
▪ Beginner Zumba, 10-10:45 a.m. Thursdays; $10 each class.
▪ Refresher Bridge sessions, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays; $10 per session, refreshments included.
▪ ACBL Open pairs duplicate Bridge games, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; $11 per game, refreshment included.
Reservations are required for all classes. All classes are held at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key. For class details, call 941-383-6493 or email maryannbrady@aginginparadise.org.
Coping with Divorce workshop
A 3-hour workshop “Coping with Divorce” is designed to help participants explore the legal, financial, and emotional issues of divorce and gain a greater understanding of the process. The workshop is best suited for women contemplating or in the early stages of divorce. The workshop is led by a family law attorney, a financial planner and a licensed family therapist. $45 per class. Modern-Wealth LLC, 14306 Covenant Way, Bradenton, 941-251-0510 or modern-wealth.com. 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 14. Registration at 8:30 a.m., class 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 14.
Boating classes
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will host the following boating courses:
▪ America’s Boating Course, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Jan. 16-30 or Feb. 27-March 13 ; $55 individual, $85 two students sharing one manual.
▪ Small Boat Maneuvering Course, a 2-hour classroom and 4-hour on water session, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 or March 15; on-water session, time and location, will be scheduled in classroom; $125 individual, $230 two students sharing one manual.
▪ Seamanship, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays March 27-April 19; Member: $60 individual, $70 two students sharing a manual; Nonmember: $120 individual, $140 two students sharing a manual.
▪ How To Use A Chart Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 6 or March 20; $25 per person.
▪ Basic Coastal Navigation Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 8; $25 per person.
▪ Sail Trim and Rig Tuning Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 22; $25 per person.
▪ Knots Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 28; $25 per person.
▪ Weather Seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 11; $25 per person.
Preregistration for all classes is required and all classroom sessions are held at the squadron building at 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton. For detailed class information 941-792-0392 or usps.org/annamaria.
Creative writing storytelling workshop
Geraldine Buckley, a world renowned storyteller, will conduct a creative writing workshop helping students turning a personal experience into a tellable tale. Suggested donation: $15. Peg O’Sullivan’s Place, 185 Denmark Dr., Ellenton. Reservations: 941-722-7683 or 330-554-3094. 10 a.m. Jan. 18
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum
The Florida Maritime Museum has announced the following class at The Folk School:
▪ “Boats, boats, boats,” an educational lecture on the many different types of boats, 3 p.m. Jan. 18. No charge, seating is limited.
▪ Memoir Writing, a 3-part series, 10 a.m. Jan. 18, Feb. 1, and 15. Cost is $20 per class or $50 for all three classes.
▪ “Lighthouses of the West Coast of Florida, an educational lecture, 3 p.m. Feb. 15. No charge, seating is limited.
▪ Yoga, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; free will donation.
Preregistration is required. Classes are held at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or email kristin.sweeting@manateeclerk.com.
Genealogy “Tracing your Patriot Ancestry”
Genealogy experts from the Manatee Chapter, NSDAR, will host a workshop “Tracing your Patriot Ancestry,” which focuses on helping participants interested in tracing their lineage to Patriot ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. $10. Registration deadline is Jan. 21. Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-794-8147 or email manateedar@hotmail.com. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Boating classes
The Manatee Sail and Power Squadron invites area boaters to attend “America’s Boating Course” which addresses boat handling techniques, navigation aids, required equipment, rules of the road, emergency procedures, radio procedures, and local water knowledge. The class satisfies Florida Boating and Safety Education regulations requiring persons born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 to complete the approved boater education course or competency exam prior to operating a vessel powered by a motor of 10 hp or more. Fee: $40 a person or $50 for two members of the same family sharing one textbook. The fee includes course material, morning coffee and donuts and a light lunch. Elks Lodge, 4611 FourthSt. E., Palmetto, 941-518-3071 or manatee-squadron.org. 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Art classes
Pastel and Collage classes with Susan Jaeger from North Carolina. Cost: $40 for one or two classes, $105 for three classes. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. N.W., Bradenton. Contact Emily Buskirk at 941-792-1495 or Palma Sola Botanical Park at 941-761-2866. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1-3 and March 1-3.
Citizenship classes
Goldman and Loughlin, a law firm with experience in immigration issues, is offering free a citizenship class designed to help those seeking to become U.S. residents. Participants may attend more than one meeting and meetings are open to all. Registration is not required. Ivey Professional Building, 435 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-1523 or email tom@usimmigrationteam.com. 5-6 p.m. Feb. 6.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor yogini, Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
