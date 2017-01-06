Pets of the week: Jan. 7

Lord Reginal, a boxer/bulldog mix, goes outside for some fresh air Wednesday at the Manatee County Animal Services Center in Palmetto. He can be adopted for a fee of $80. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 941-742-5933 or www.mymanatee.org/pets.
Zack Wittmanzwittman@bradenton.com
Rosette, a 2-year-old gray-and-orange domestic medium hair cat, relaxes on a blanket Wednesday at the Manatee County Animal Services Center. She can be adopted for a fee of $40. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 941-742-5933 or www.mymanatee.org/pets.
Zack Wittmanzwittman@bradenton.com
Comments