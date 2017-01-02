New Frank Lloyd Wright Trail directs visitors to 9 Wright sites

The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, a self-guided tour of nine Wright-designed buildings in southern Wisconsin, was officially dedicated at a ceremony in Madison on Dec. 5.
The approximately 200-mile trail is marked by brown signs on highways and roads in nine counties. The signs direct visitors to Wright sites including Burnham American System Built Homes in Milwaukee; the Monona Terrace and the First Unitarian Society Meeting House in Madison; the SC Johnson Administration Building, the SC Johnson Administration Research Tower and Wingspread in Racine; and Taliesin, Wright's summer home in Spring Green.
"Wisconsin is home to beautiful natural resources and diverse landscapes that inspired the designs of the world-famous architect," Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett said in a statement. "The trail will help brand and elevate Wisconsin's architectural and historic treasures, create greater visitation to the sites and generate an economic impact for the state and local communities through traveler spending."
The trail begins on I-94 at the Wisconsin-Illinois state line and ends at a Wright-designed warehouse in Richland Center. By the end of the year it will include 115 route marker signs.
