Pets of the week: Dec. 31

Dude, a boxer mix, plays in the courtyard at Bishop Animal Shelter on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2016 in Bradenton. The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is $25. The shelter is at 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Information: 792-2863 or www.bishop-spca.org.
Zack Wittmanzwittman@bradenton.com
Pumpkin, a domestic shorthair orange tabby mix is curled up on a cat tower at Bishop Animal Shelter on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2016 in Bradenton. The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is $25. The shelter is at 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Information: 792-2863 or www.bishop-spca.org.
Pumpkin, a domestic shorthair orange tabby mix is curled up on a cat tower at Bishop Animal Shelter on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2016 in Bradenton. The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is $25. The shelter is at 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Information: 792-2863 or www.bishop-spca.org.
