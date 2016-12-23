Pets of the week: Dec. 24

Dudley, a mixed-breed male dog, is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Manatee. He has lots of energy and would enjoy a yard where he could run on his long legs. His adoption fee is $121, which includes a tag and six months of heartworm prevention.
Queen of Hearts has lived her entire life (7 months) at the Humane Society of Manatee. She is a domestic shorthair brown and grey tabby. Her adoption fee is $70, which includes a rabies tag.
