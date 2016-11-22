Community calendar: Nov. 23

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Renaissance on 9th special events
Renaissance on 9th will host the following special events:
▪ ”Empty Bowls,” delicious soups provided by local restaurants and a choice of your handmade ceramic bowl, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1; $25.
Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Reservation: 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Book news
Writing Contest
Manatee County Public Library is holding a Flash Fiction Contest, whereby entrants must provide a short piece of fiction (500 or less) based on a relationship of any kind. One prize winner will be selected to receive a free tickets to “An Evening with Nicholas Sparks,” the Manatee Library Foundation’s annual author event at 7 p.m. Feb. 7. In addition, the selected entry will be published in an upcoming edition of 805 Lit + Art Journal. Contestants must be at least 16 years of age. Deadline for entries is Dec. 2. Complete contest rules can be found at 805Lit.org. Entries may be submitted in person at any of the six Manatee County Public Libraries, by email at librarycontest@mymanatee.org or mail to Flash Fiction Contest Committee, Manatee County Public Library System, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd., Bradenton, FL 34205. Mailed entries must be postmarked by Dec. 2, 2016. Selections will be announced by Dec. 16, 2016. For more information, contact Kelly Foster at 941-748-5555, ext. 6307.
Fundraisers
SOLVE Maternity Homes’ Quarter Auction
Start collecting your quarters and come to SOLVE Maternity Homes’ Quarter Auction featuring near 100 great prizes and gift baskets. Food and beverages will be available. $10, includes a bidding paddle. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-748-0094 or solvehomes.org. Doors 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Annual Empty Bowls Benefit Luncheon
Area restaurants, local businesses, and talented artists all contribute to fight hunger at the 16th annual Empty Bowls benefit luncheon held at two locations to raise hunger awareness in Manatee County. Celebrity servers will be on hand to serve soup in a handmade ceramic bowl of your choice. $25. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, Dec. 1 and Lakewood Ranch Main Street, Lakewood Ranch on Dec. 2. Proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Manatee. 941-749-0100 or foodbankofmanatee.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1-2.
Christmas Extravaganza Luncheon
Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection invites the public to their Christmas Extravaganza luncheon featuring Christmas celebration and fare, music by Liliana Smith and a Christmas Cake Auction. Deedy Tripp will present “From too tired to care to walking on air.” $20. Reservations are required by Dec. 8. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-750-8786 or http://cwcfl.net/id155.html. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15.
Dated classes
The Longboat Key Education Center
The Longboat Key Education Center provides enrichment programs and lifelong learning for all adults regardless of residence or educational background. It offers non-credit courses for adults in the fine and applied arts, humanities, liberal arts, natural and social sciences. Also available are recreational courses, field trips, day trips, a lecture series and a performing arts series. Registration for fall classes is now open. 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite 212, Longboat Key, 941-383-8811 or lbkeducationcenter.org.
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resume full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults, whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes open to all adults of all ages. $12 a class.2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108. Now through Aug. 2017.
Palmetto Art Center
The Palmetto Art Center offers the following classes:
▪ Clay open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25, includes materials.
▪ Painting open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25.
▪ Pottery wheel semi-private lessons, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $35.
Reservations are required for all classes. There may be an additional charge for materials. All classes at the Palmetto Art Center, 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109 or palmettoartcenter.com.
Boating classes
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will offer the following boating education courses and seminars:
▪ Seamanship, an advanced course for both power boaters and sailors, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Dec. 7; Members: $60 a person, $70 for two people sharing a manual. Nonmembers: $120 a person, $140 for two people sharing a manual.
Preregistration is required for all classes. All classes are held at the squadron’s building at 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton. Registration: 941-792-0394 or usps.org/annamaria.
Parrish Arts Council
The Parrish Arts Council offers the following art classes, by medium and subject, with certified instructor Mara Trumbo:
▪ Acrylic: Silent night cardinal, Dec. 11.
▪ Enamel paints: Poinsettia candy bowl, Dec. 18.
All class times are 2-5 p.m. and are $5 each. Call for required materials. All classes are held at the YMCA Parrish, 12214 US 301, Parrish. Registration: 941-417-2324.
Citizenship classes
Goldman and Loughlin, a law firm with experience in immigration issues, is offering free a citizenship class designed to help those seeking to become U.S. residents. Participants may attend more than one meeting and meetings are open to all. Registration is not required. Ivey Professional Building, 435 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-1523 or email tom@usimmigrationteam.com. 5-6 p.m. Dec. 5.
Nautical Knots Seminar
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will offer an introduction to basic nautical knots. Students can learn terms, types of lines, caring for lines, what to carry on your own boat, basic knots, hitches and bends for the beginner boater and first mates and more advanced knots, bends and hitches for special circumstances are covered. Instructor will be Dr. Janet Razze, past commander of the squadron. $20. Preregistration is required. 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton, 941-792-0394 or usps.org/annamaria. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor yogini, Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
