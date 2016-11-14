Community calendar: Nov. 15

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Florida Maritime Museum Lectures
Charley Morgan, a sailboat racer and founder or Morgan Yachts will present “Early Surveying and Cartography of Tampa Bay,” 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Admission to both lectures is free, donations are appreciated. Seating is first come, first served. 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120 or floridamaritimemuseum.org.
Renaissance on 9th special events
Renaissance on 9th will host the following special events in November:
▪ Thanksgiving lunch and a movie “The Holiday,” noon Nov. 21; $9. Reservations are required.
▪ ”Empty Bowls,” delicious soups provided by local restaurants and a choice of your handmade ceramic bowl, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1; $25.
Unless otherwise noted, events are free. Renaissance is located at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Reservation: 941-749-0100 or renaissanceon9th.org.
Manatee High School performance
John Cariani’s play “Almost, Maine” will be performed by Manatee High School students. $5-$7. Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton, 941-714-7300. 7 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 2 p.m. Nov. 20.
Book news
Writing Contest
Manatee County Public Library is holding a Flash Fiction Contest, whereby entrants must provide a short piece of fiction (500 or less) based on a relationship of any kind. One prize winner will be selected to receive a free tickets to “An Evening with Nicholas Sparks,” the Manatee Library Foundation’s annual author event which will be 7 p.m. Feb. 7. In addition, the selected entry will be published in an upcoming edition of 805 Lit + Art Journal. Contestants must be at least 16 years of age. Deadline for entries is Dec. 2. Complete contest rules can be found at 805Lit.org. For more information, contact Kelly Foster at 941-748-5555, ext. 6307.
Reunions
Manatee High School Class of 1976
Manatee High School Class of 1976: The Manatee High School Class of 1976 will host its 40th class reunion Nov. 18-19, featuring a dinner at The Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria Island, Nov. 19. $75-$85. Contract Tammy Eason at thager21@gmail.com or visit Manatee High School Class of 1976 Facebook page.
Fundraisers
“Putting On The Ritz” Luncheon
The Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection invites the public to a “Putting On The Ritz” luncheon featuring a fashion and accessories show with Ginny Sexton presenting “The Girl With The Curls!” Reservations are required by Nov. 11. $20. Renaissance on Ninth, 1816 Ninth St. W, Bradenton, Linda Cilles at 941-750-8786 or Jenny at 941-744-0337 or cwcfl.net. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18.
Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies
Las Vegas and nationally recognized illusionist Chandler will headline the Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies event featuring cocktail hour, an Italian buffet, dinner entertainment with “The Black Tie Affair,” and music and dancing provided by Jim and Dee. $25 donation. Proceeds will benefit the Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies. Elks Lodge Post 1511, 2511 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-792-1511 or bradentonelks1511.org. 5 p.m. Nov. 19.
Yappy Hour at Motorworks Craft Beer Brewery
Friendly dogs and their owners are welcome at Motorworks Craft Beer Brewery’s Yappy Hour, highlighting dog rescue Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption, with dogs from the RRQ Kennel Club, and rescuers of greyhounds from the dog tracks in Florida. There will be prize drawings, a silent auction, and music. Proceeds will benefit the Greyhound dog rescue groups. Bring non-perishable people and pet food for the holiday food drive. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 20.
SOLVE Maternity Homes’ Quarter Auction
Start collecting your quarters and come to SOLVE Maternity Homes’ Quarter Auction featuring near 100 great prizes and gift baskets. Food and beverages will be available. $10, includes a bidding paddle. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-748-0094 or solvehomes.org. Doors 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Annual Empty Bowls Benefit Luncheon
Area restaurants, local businesses, and talented artists all contribute to fight hunger at the 16th annual Empty Bowls benefit luncheon held at two locations to raise hunger awareness in Manatee County. Celebrity servers will be on hand to serve soup in a handmade ceramic bowl of your choice. $25. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, Dec. 1 and Lakewood Ranch Main Street, Lakewood Ranch on Dec. 2. Proceeds will benefit The Food Bank of Manatee. 941-749-0100 or foodbankofmanatee.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1-2.
Dated classes
Guardian ad Litem Program
The Guardian ad Litem Program is holding a new GAL volunteer training. The group seeks volunteers who are willing to be trained to conduct independent investigations, to gather information and make recommendations in the best interest of children. Duties include serving as a voice for children in court, a Program representative within social services agencies and the community. They also protect the children during crisis situations. There is no special experience required to become a GAL volunteer and volunteers can expect to spend 10-15 hours a month on a case. GAL volunteers are appointed by the court to serve as crusaders for the child’s best interest. 4215 Concept Court, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Joel Hornes, 12th Circuit Guardian Ad Litem Recruiter at 941-716-7152 or email joel.hornes@gal.fl.gov. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 15.
The Longboat Key Education Center
The Longboat Key Education Center provides enrichment programming and lifelong learning for all adults regardless of residence or education background. It offers non-credit courses for adults in the fine and applied arts, humanities, liberal arts, natural and social sciences. Also available are recreational courses, field trips, day trips, a lecture series and a performing arts series. Registration for fall classes is now open. 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite 212, Longboat Key, 941-383-8811 or lbkeducationcenter.org.
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resuming full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes are for all adults of all ages. $12 a class. All classes are held at 2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108. Now through Aug. 2017.
Palmetto Art Center
The Palmetto Art Center offers the following classes:
▪ Clay open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25, includes materials.
▪ Painting open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25.
▪ Pottery wheel semi-private lessons, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $35.
Reservations are required for all classes. There may be an additional charge for materials. All classes at the Palmetto Art Center, 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109 or palmettoartcenter.com.
Boating classes
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will offer the following boating education courses and seminars:
▪ A two-part on-water small boat maneuvering course, existing of a two-hour session 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Squadron Building, and a 4-hour session of actual on the water training at the Freedom Boat Club in Sarasota, Nov. 19. Students have to have taken the American Boating course or an equivalent course by the coast guard auxiliary. On-water course: $125 a person, $230 for two people sharing one manual.
▪ Seamanship, an advanced course for both power boaters and sailors, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Dec. 7; Members: $60 a person, $70 for two people sharing a manual. Nonmembers: $120 a person, $140 for two people sharing a manual.
Preregistration is required for all classes. All classes are held at the squadron’s building at 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton. Registration: 941-792-0394 or usps.org/annamaria.
Parrish Arts Council
The Parrish Arts Council offers the following art classes, by medium and subject, with certified instructor Mara Trumbo:
▪ Water-based oil: Mountain splendor, Nov. 27.
▪ Acrylic: Silent night cardinal, Dec. 11.
▪ Enamel paints: Poinsettia candy bowl, Dec. 18.
All class times are 2-5 p.m. and are $5 each. Call for required materials. All classes are held at the YMCA Parrish, 12214 US 301, Parrish. Registration: 941-417-2324.
Judaism studies
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch offers the following classes and programs in November:
▪ Cteen, 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
▪ Rosh Chodesh Society - Simple Minds, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Fee: $75, includes textbook.
▪ JLI-How Success Thinks, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 23 and 30. Fee: $75, includes textbook.
▪ Chabad Hebrew School of the Arts, 9:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 20.
▪ Torah Tots, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Nov. 20. Class: $10 each.
The organization also offers ongoing Talmud classes, Torah studies, Shabbat services, and a CKids Shabbat Club. Unless otherwise noted classes are free and are held at The Chabad House, 5712 Lorraine Road, Bradenton. 941-752-3030 or email rabbi@chabadofbradenton.com or visit chabadofbradenton.com.
Zine workshops
The Manatee County Central Library will host a zine workshop, covering the history of zines and offer basic zine-making techniques. Zines are independently and inexpensively produced mini magazines or pamphlets. The workshop is free, registration is not required. All materials will be provided. 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5555 or mymanatee.org/library. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19.
Citizenship classes
Goldman and Loughlin, a law firm with experience in immigration issues, is offering free a citizenship class designed to help those seeking to become U.S. residents. Participants may attend more than one meeting and meetings are open to all. Registration is not required. Ivey Professional Building, 435 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-1523 or email tom@usimmigrationteam.com. 5-6 p.m. Dec. 5.
Nautical Knots Seminar
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will offer an introduction to basic nautical knots. Students can learn terms, types of lines, caring for lines, what to carry on your own boat, basic knots, hitches and bends for the beginner boater and first mates and more advanced knots, bends and hitches for special circumstances are covered. Instructor will be Dr. Janet Razze, past commander of the squadron. $20. Preregistration is required. 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton, 941-792-0394 or usps.org/annamaria. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 12.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor yogini, Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
