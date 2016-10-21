Pets of the week: Oct. 22-28

These pets are available for adoption at
Manatee County Animal Services’ downtown Bradenton satellite adoption center at 1002B Manatee Ave. W. is open 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 941-742-5824.
Manatee County Animal Services’ main shelter at 305 25th St. W., Palmetto, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 941-742-5933 or www.mymanatee.org/pets.
Bishop Animal Shelter is at 5718 21st Ave. W., Bradenton. Information: 792-2863 or www.bishop-spca.org.
The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch is at 7334 Trade Court, Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park. Information: 941-361-1071 or www.hslwr.org.
The Humane Society of Manatee County is at 2515 14th St. W., Bradenton. Information: 747-8808 or www.hsmanatee.petfinder.org.
Comments