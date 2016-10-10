Community calendar: Oct. 11

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Call for Desoween VIII volunteers
Volunteer actors, make-up specialists, crowd control and behind-the-scenes workers of all ages are needed at the De Soto National Memorial’s Halloween celebration “Desoween VIII,” which will be 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 29. Volunteers ages 17 and younger will need parent permission and any under 14 will need to be accompanied by parents. 8300 Desoto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton, 941-920-4548 or email daniel_stephens@nps.gov or marielle_lumang@nps.gov.
Suitcases for foster children
Logan Finlay, a member of the National Honor Society of Sarasota High School is collecting suitcases for the Safe Children Coalition to provide foster children with a personal place to store and carry their belongings. Collection dates are 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 at the following locations: Sarasota High School, 1000 S. School Ave., Sarasota, near Field House off School Avenue, and a portable storage at Hide-Away Storage, 335 S. Beneva Road, all in Sarasota. Contact Logan Finlay at 941-961-3340 or email lfinlay@comcast.net, or Taylore Harris at 941-955-0181, ext. 65463 or email tayore.harris@sarasotacountyschools.net.
Lectures
“Racial unity”
Dr. Teresa Pettersen will be the first of three presenters who will be addressing the topic of “Racial Unity: The oneness of Mankind.” No charge. South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-0779. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
“What made the Nazi Holocaust possible?”
Stephen Halbrook, author and Supreme Court attorney, will review his article “What made the Nazi Holocaust possible” and will address gun control. $10, includes refreshments. Al Katz Center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-313-9239 or alkatzcenter.org. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
“Parenting in an Achievement-Crazy Culture”
The Center Montessori School will host renowned author and speaker Alfie Kohn in a lecture “Pushed Too Hard: Parenting in an Achievement-Crazy Culture,” a unique opportunity for parents, grandparents, educators, and childcare professionalsto learn about parenting, achievement, academic success, and more. The event is free, pre-registration is required. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, centermontessori.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Book news
Women’s Resource Center book club
The organization offers both an afternoon and an evening book club for fiction lovers in Manatee County on the first Thursday of every month at Women’s Resource Center, 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-747-6797 or wrcmanatee.org. Afternoon group meets 1-2 p.m., evening group meets 7-8 p.m.
Book previews
Four Pillars, a wellness retreat center dedicated to self care, will host two Florida authors:
▪ Taylor Rose, a millennial author, will share her “Awakening Journey” with a book preview and workshop, “Awakening: A Journey to Uplift and to Enlighten,” 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13; $20, includes a signed copy of the book.
▪ Lara Habig will share her book event “More than Enough: Discover your Limitless Soul and Live Your Bravest Dream,” 7-9 p.m. Nov. 10. Cost: $35, includes a signed copy of the book.
Reservations are required. Both events are held at Four Pillars, 8209 Natures Way, #221, Bradenton, 941-373-3955 or fourpillarsflorida.com.
“Mysteries to Die For”
Friends of the Selby Public Library and the Sisters in Crime, Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, invites the public to “Mysteries to Die For,” a wine-and-cheese costume event featuring best-selling author, Lisa Black, panel chair and discussion moderator on what makes a great crime novel. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite mystery character and have a chance to mingle with local mystery authors. There will be a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Registration is required. Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota, 941-861-1133 or selbylibraryfriends.org. 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
Book release
“Mr. Magic,” Sarasota author Jeff Widmer’s second in a series of crime novels, is available through Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble, Kobo and at jeffwidmer.com.
Reunions
Southeast High School Class of 1966
Members of the Southeast High School Class of 1966 will gather to celebrate 50 years since graduation and will start beginning with a homecoming pre-game party at Motorworks Oct. 21, and a dinner/dance with DJ at Renaissance on 9th Oct. 22. A breakfast on the beach will be Oct. 23 on Anna Maria Island. Reservations are required. For further details, forms and information, call Donna Woodham King at kingnonna@verizon.net or Faith Harshman Williams at faithwill@gmail.com. Oct. 21-23.
Manatee High School Class of 1976
The Manatee High School Class of 1976 will host its 40th class reunion featuring a happy hour 5-6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and entertainment Nov. 19 at The Sandbar, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria. $75-$80. Checks should be mailed to Tammy Eason, 1022 50th St. W., Bradenton, email thager21@gmail.com or Manatee High School Class of 1976 Facebook page. Nov. 18-19.
Fundraisers
I Am More benefit concert
The I Am More mentoring program for girls will host an evening of soulful singing featuring Syreeta Banks and The Band, Troy Nichols from the Nexxlevel Band and Brian Byrd, playing pedal steel guitar. All proceeds will benefit I Am More. $20. The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. iammoreinc.org. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11.
“A Date for Goodness Sake”
Team American Cocktail Society will host “A Date for Goodness Sake,” a fun night with local bachelors pairing up with their favorite non-profits in a live bachelor auction with MC’s LuLu and Cliff Roles. General admission is $25, VIP tickets $50. Includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail party with the bachelors at 5:30 p.m., a swag bag with a complimentary souvenir glass of champagne and premium stage seating. Proceeds will benefit various local non-profit organizations. McCurdy’s Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 941-925-3869, or mccurdyscomedy.com. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13.
Hee Haw Hoedown
The Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection invites men and women to attend a Hee Haw Hoedown featuring former New York nightclub singer Angel Dittmar. Eat and listen while she shares how she found the song worth singing. Reservations are required. $20. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-750-8786 or cwcfl.net. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14.
Art Center Sarasota 90th anniversary celebration
Art Center Sarasota presents its 90th anniversary celebration featuring a gourmet brunch with wine and champagne, and honoring several members who have made a significant impact on the organization. $90. Proceeds will benefit the Art Center Sarasota. Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-365-2032, or artsarasota.org/90thanniversary. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Women, Wellness & Wine
The Women, Wellness & Wine fundraiser will feature wine tastings, booths, live music by Sarasota Musica Viva and Serbian Captain, a prize drawing and speakers at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $20-$25. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or womenwellnesswine.com. 4-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
Annual Goodwill Ambassador of the Year
Six individuals and organizations will be honored at Goodwill Manasota’s sixth annual Goodwill Ambassador of the Year Awards dinner. This year’s honorees are Adams and Reese LLP, Danny Bilyeu, Gloria Moss, iHeart Media, SunTrust and the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast. $150. Proceeds will benefit Goodwill’s programs and services. Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-355-2721, or experiencegoodwill.org. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20.
Inaugural Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Dreams Gala
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will host its inaugural Cureibbean Dreams Gala. The Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez, 239-776-8544. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22.
Women’s Sports Museum Fundraising Kick-Off Gala
Celebrating the achievements of women in sports the Women’s Sports Museum formally announces their intent to build in Sarasota and a kick-off gala has been scheduled alongside the “All American Girls Professional Baseball League’s 73rd reunion. The event will include a cocktail hour, dinner and program. $150. Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota. Reservations: womenssportsmuseum.org/gala. 6 p.m. Oct. 22.
Annual Buddy Walk
The 15th annual Buddy Walk, a fundraising walk to support “Bringing Up Down Syndrome,” is organized by the Manasota BUDS, an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. The walk will be held during the Pumpkin Festival at Hunsader Farms. Other event features will include a special appearance by the Guardians of Justice, live music, a prize drawing, silent auction, photo booth, children’s activities and more. On-site registration: $15 per walker, free for children ages 2 and younger. The fee includes the Pumpkin Festival admission. 5500 County Road 675, Bradenton, 941-907-0499 or manasotabuds.org/buddywalk. Registration at 9 a.m., Buddy walk at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 22.
Legal Aid of Manasota 25th Anniversary and Access to Justice celebration
Bryan Stevenson, nationally acclaimed human rights lawyer, author and TED Talks speaker will be the keynote speaker at the Legal Aid of Manasota’s 25th anniversary dinner. $150. Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-366-0038 or legalaidaccesstojustice.eventbrite.com. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 27.
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Scholarship Auction and Gala
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Scholarship Auction and Gala will feature silent and live auctions, dinner and entertainment. $160. Proceeds will benefit Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Scholarship Fund. Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, 941-782-5927. 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Annual Costumes & Cocktails
Enjoy a night of fun at the second annual Costumes & Cocktails featuring a costume contest, buffet-style dinner, Trivia, music and dancing. $35-$40, includes one cocktail and dinner. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels Plus! Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-224-0388. 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Snooty’s Gala ‘Starstruck’
Celebrating the South Florida Museum’s 50th anniversary of the Bishop Planetarium, Snooty’s Gala “Starstruck” will benefit the South Florida Museum. $200. 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, 941-216-3463 or southfloridamuseum.org. 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest
The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch will host its 15th annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest featuring wines and food servings from over 35 of the area’s finest restaurants. There will be live musical entertainment, a special silent auction, a beer tasting garden and cooking demonstrations. $80 general admission, $150 VIP. Sarasota Polo Grounds, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota. suncoastfoodandwinefest.com. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 12.
“Putting On The Ritz” Luncheon
The Bradenton Christian Women’s Connection invites the public to a “Putting On The Ritz” luncheon featuring a fashion and accessories show with Ginny Sexton presenting “The Girl With The Curls!” Reservations are required by Nov. 11. $20. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W, Bradenton, Linda Cilles at 941-750-8786 or Jenny at 941-744-0337 or cwcfl.net. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 18.
Dated classes
Adult ballet classes
Adult ballet classes resuming full activity now through August 2017 with all levels on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. Advanced level, pointe, intermediate and mixed elementary levels. A Saturday late morning boot camp for all adults whether beginning or for those returning to ballet. There will be floor warm-ups, barre, floor cool down and stretch. Classes are for all adults of all ages. $12 a class. All classes are held at 2726 Fifth St., Bradenton, 941-758-5270 or 941-779-1108. Now through Aug. 2017.
Palmetto Art Center
The Palmetto Art Center offers the following classes:
▪ Clay open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25, includes materials.
▪ Painting open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25.
▪ Pottery wheel semi-private lessons, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $35.
Reservations are required for all classes. There may be an additional charge for materials. All classes at the Palmetto Art Center, 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109 or palmettoartcenter.com.
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Roses for your Florida yard, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 15; $5.
▪ Worm composting “vermicomposting,” 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 20; $50 bin.
▪ Termite discovery, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 22.
▪ Upcycle your recycle bins, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 22.
▪ Irrigation with water conservation in mind, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
▪ Landscape tips for water conservation, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
▪ Introduction to “Florida-Friendly Landscaping, The 9 Principles,” 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29.
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
Parrish Arts Council
The Parrish Arts Council offers the following art classes, by medium and subject, with certified instructor Mara Trumbo:
▪ Water-based oil: Fall colors trail, Oct. 9.
▪ Enamel paints: One stroke painting, Oct. 23.
▪ Eggshell mosaic: Christmas decor, Nov. 11.
▪ Water-based oil: Mountain splendor, Nov. 27.
▪ Acrylic: Silent night cardinal, Dec. 11.
▪ Enamel paints: Poinsettia candy bowl, Dec. 18.
All class times are 2-5 p.m. and are $5 each. Call for required materials. All classes are held at the YMCA Parrish, 12214 US 301, Parrish. Registration: 941-417-2324.
The Longboat Key Education Center
The Longboat Key Education Center provides enrichment programming and lifelong learning for all adults regardless of residence or education background. It offers non-credit courses for adults in the fine and applied arts, humanities, liberal arts, natural and social sciences. Also available are recreational courses, field trips, day trips, a lecture series and a performing arts series. Registration for fall classes is now open. 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite 212, Longboat Key, 941-383-8811 or lbkeducationcenter.org.
Creative writing
A new creative writing class will be every third Tuesday of each month at H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Cost: $5 per class (with a $20 membership fee at H2U). The class is taught by Rev. Emmalou Kirchmeier in Bradenton and Sarasota. All genres are welcome. Beginner, intermediate and advanced instruction is offered. Bring your writing samples to share. 941-792-0211 or email drmaggiestanton@gmail.com. Third Tuesday of each month.
Boating classes
The Anna Maria Island Sail and Power Squadron will offer the following boating education courses and seminars:
▪ America’s boating course, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Oct. 24-Nov. 7; $55 a person, $85 two people sharing a manual. The course teaches the skills and knowledge to safely operate a boat. Students will be taught Federal and Florida rules and regulations governing boating.
▪ A two-part on-water small boat maneuvering course, existing of a 2-hour session 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Squadron Building, and a 4-hour session of actual on the water training at the Freedom Boat Club in Sarasota, Nov. 19. Students have to have taken the American Boating course or an equivalent course by the coast guard auxiliary. On-water course: $125 a person, $230 for two people sharing one manual.
▪ Reading and understanding nautical charts seminar, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 9; $20 a person. A comprehensive seminar for inshore navigation. Required equipment: parallel rules and dividers.
▪ Seamanship, an advanced course for both power boaters and sailors, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Nov. 14-Dec. 7; $60 a person, $70 for two people sharing a manual.
Preregistration is required for all classes. All classes are held at the squadron’s building at 1200 71st St. NW., Bradenton. Registration: 941-792-0394 or usps.org/annamaria.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Adults-only freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults-only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resumes its adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs, as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and details, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require membership. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Yoga classes
Weekly yoga classes with instructor yogini, Sharon Meier. Bring a yoga mat, water and a block and straps, if you have them. $12 per class. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6120. 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Comments