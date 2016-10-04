Newborn Malayan tapir is newest addition at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

After over a year of pregnancy, Ubi, an endangered Malayan tapir at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo, gave birth on Sept. 10 to her third calf, a girl named Tengahari, which means “noon” in Malay – the time she was born. She is a sibling to “Tembikai” the male calf born at the zoo in January 2015. This species is facing a number of threats, primarily due to human development and habitat loss, according to a press release.
“We are very pleased with the successful birth and are delighted that Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo has again contributed to the long term sustainability of this unique species,” said Dr. Larry Killmar, Chief Zoological Officer, Senior Vice President, and Zoo Director in the release.
Guests can see the new calf on exhibit, though she is still staying close to mom, nursing and growing. The new calf recently joined the other tapirs, including her father, Albert, by far the most active and playful of the tapirs at the zoo.
Comments