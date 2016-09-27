Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub wins Bar Wars competition

Hundreds of fans showed up at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub and Grill Monday night to cheer on their favorite local bartenders who were competing in the third annual Bar Wars competition.
Bartenders from Clancy’s, Cork’s Cigar Bar, Paddy Wagon Irish Pub, Fan-atics Sports Bar & Grille, R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill & Bar, Swordfish Grill and Island Time Bar & Grill. Events included Best Cocktail, Tricycle Race and Obstacle Course.
A panel of three judges — myself, Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston and Sarasota Herald Tribune Ticket editor Wade Tatangelo decided the winner of the Best Cocktail category in a blind taste test.
It was a close competition with Clancy’s taking the win from two-time champs Cork’s Cigar Bar. This year, the Cork’s team tied for second place with Fan-Atics. Swordfish Grill took third place.
The competition was sponsored by Barcardi.
