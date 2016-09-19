Wired toilets and other reasons to design a high-tech bathroom

1:03 Finding Dory movie clip: Jewel of Morro Bay, California Pause

0:53 How to video on de-heading and cleaning shrimp for cooking

0:38 How to make the perfect mint julep

1:00 Rainbow over the Gulf of Mexico on a blustery day

1:08 St. Patrick's Day cocktails: How to make an Irish Car Bomb

0:56 Fuel Youth Church Commercial

1:25 How to open a bottle of champagne

1:11 Happy 60th birthday Green Bean Casserole!

2:17 Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 30 years

2:04 Volunteer leads basic dog obedience training at Animal Services