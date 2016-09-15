Young South Florida Muslims network at annual youth gala

"We are in an age which is full of division, hate, fear, terror (and) the like, that we, as a generation, have never witnessed before."
These were the opening remarks by keynote speaker Imam Azhar Subedar at the annual Youth Coalition of South Florida Youth Gala at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs last month. The annual black tie affair brings together Muslim high school and college students with one main, recurring theme: build bridges, not walls.
"We're at a time where we're being tested, and we have to be united. The youth play a really key role and define what it means to be Muslim in this country, especially now when politics are really stressful and we're being targeted as a group," registration board member and University of Miami student Rowanne Ali said. "The only way to combat that is to stay educated, stay close and stay active in the community. (Youth Gala) solidifies all the relationships we have in (the Muslim) community."
Through icebreaker activities, spoken word talent shows, art exhibitions and re-creations of the former cable game show "Minute to Win It," Muslims from South Florida became empowered and formed new connections, achieving one of the objectives of the gala, said University of Miami student and event coordinator Zain Usman.
"We need to influence the youth to be the future of our community," Youth Coalition of South Florida President Samir Kakli said.
Many students did leave the gala motivated to become more active in their community. Islamic Circle of North America Relief, Walk 4 Water and the Muslim Students' Association were among the organizations present, many of them leaving the gala with a host of attendees signed up to volunteer.
After attending the Youth Gala, Coral Springs High senior Myra Malik plans on founding a Muslim Students' Association chapter, an Islamic student organization prevalent on many high school and college campuses, at her own school.
"I met all these students who had started their own MSA at their schools for Muslim students and other students who wanted to learn about Islam," Malik said. "I go to the youth group at (the Islamic Foundation of South Florida) and wanted to create the same environment at Coral Springs High."
Preparations for the Youth Gala began five months ago, after the over forty volunteers were assigned to the seven committees ranging from finance to public relations. The students were in charge of almost everything from securing the venue to catering.
"There were communication issues which is always hard. Finances also came in, and we had to secure sponsorships and donors. We are the youth and we were responsible for raising thousands of dollars," Usman said.
As of this writing, at least 500 students attended the Youth Gala, the largest numbers it has seen since it began.
But they're not done yet. According to Usman, the board is already planning at their post gala meeting ways to get more youth, especially underrepresented ones, to attend next year.
"(It will be) bigger and better than ever."
ABOUT THE WRITER:
Ramishah Maruf, Teenlink correspondent, Coral Springs High
Teenlink is an online and quarterly print newspaper produced by and for South Florida high school students. The students work with professional journalists from the Sun Sentinel, South Florida Parenting and Forum Publishing.
