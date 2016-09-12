Community calendar: Sept. 13

Email information to calendar@bradenton.com. A list of ongoing classes is available at bradenton.com/living.
General
Call for vendors, donors
The Florida Maritime Museum will be hosting the 19th annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 22. Donations of gently used boating and fishing gear can be dropped off at the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6121 or floridamaritimemuseum.org/events.
Call for Desoween VIII volunteers
Volunteers actors, make-up specialists, crowd control, and behind the scenes workers of all ages are needed at the De Soto National Memorial’s Halloween celebration “Desoween VIII,” which will be 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 29. Volunteers ages 17 and younger will need their parent’s permission and any under the age of 14 need their parents with them. 8300 Desoto Memorial Hwy., Bradenton, 941-920-4548 or email daniel_stephens@nps.gov or marielle_lumang@nps.gov.
Manatee County Animal Services “Clear the Shelter” Weekend
With over 300 animals at the shelter facility, Manatee County Animal Services and Forget-Me-Not Animal Rescue are hosting a “Clear the Shelter” weekend with adoption fees waived for all animals. Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for $15. Dogs and cats can be adopted at 305 25th St. W., Palmetto and, for cats only, at the downtown adoption center, 1002 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-742-5933 or mymanateepet.org/pets or fmnrescue.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Palmetto location and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bradenton location, Sept. 16-17.
“Marijuana’s Money Trail,” Lecture
“Marijuana-Free Florida” presents the fourth lecture in a series of public forums against the constitutional amendment to permanently expand the legalization of medical marijuana in the State of Florida: “Marijuana’s Money Trail.” Hear the facts behind the facts, gather literature and watch films on this urgent issue. $7. Al Katz Center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-313-9239 or alkatzcenter.org. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 26.
Book news
Open House Manatee Reads!
Learn about volunteer tutor opportunities and how we advance the cause of literacy in Manatee County. 1701 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-8197 or manatee-literacy.org. noon-4 p.m. Sept. 20.
Call for singers
Bay Chorale of Manatee County, a group of about 70 voices, male and female, old and young under the direction of Timothy O’Connor, practice weekly. New singers are welcome. A holiday concert will be Dec. 4 at the Neel Auditorium. No audition needed. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Cortez Village, email ayoung2664@gmail.com. 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Reunions
Manatee High School Class of 1974
The Manatee High School Class of 1974 will celebrate their 60th birthdays at a reunion featuring a homecoming football game, a reception at Renaissance on 9th, and a lunch at Shake Pit. Reservations are required. $7-$50. Call Linda (Gartley) Boone at 941-720-1795 or email lgboone74@yahoo.com. Sept. 30-Oct. 2.
Palmetto High School Class of 1976
The Palmetto High School Class of 1976 Reunion will be Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Classmates interested in attending should email Karla Mead Brogdon at brogdon1@msn.com or call 941-722-4692. Use “Reunion” as your subject in your email and provide maiden name (if female) and current address.
Manatee High School Class of 1976
The Manatee High School Class of 1976 will host its 40th class reunion featuring a happy hour 5-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and entertainment Nov. 19 at The Sandbar, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria. $75-$80. Checks should be mailed to Tammy Eason, 1022 50th St. St. W., Bradenton, email thager21@gmail.com or Manatee High School Class of 1976 Facebook page. Nov. 18-19.
Fundraisers
Eleventh annual Leadership Breakfast
Community Youth Development and the Boys & Girls Clubs will present the 11th annual Leadership Breakfast celebrating this year’s honorees, community members Congressman Vern Buchanan and Sandy Buchanan and Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Lori White. $35. Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club, 3100 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Yolanda Mancha at 941-922-5126 or yolanda@cydonline.org. 7:30-9 a.m. Sept. 16.
Annual Sangria Showdown
Let your taste buds decide who makes the best sangria on the Sun Coast at the Exchange Club’s second annual Sangria Showdown. The event will feature local restaurants competing against each other for the best sangria. Appetizers will be served. $25. Renaissance on 9th, 1819 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets can be ordered at sangriashowdown.com or at the door. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16.
Marathon scrapbooking or crafting
Bring a scrapbooking or crafting project of your choice to the North River Care Scrapbooking and Crafting event. Bring an unwrapped baby item for North River Care clients and babies. There will be a hallway sale, a coffee bar, and price drawings. Registration includes dinner on Friday and breakfast and lunch on Saturday. $45, or become a VIP for an extra $20. Early registration by July 1 is $40 or $60 VIP. VIP cost also includes lunch on Friday and extra surprises. Proceeds will benefit North River CareNew Hope Baptist Church, 9422 Old Tampa Road, Parrish, 941-729-9004 or northrivercare.org. 10 a.m. Sept. 16-5:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Easter Seal Southwest Florida “Yappy Hour”
Manatee Agricultural Museum and Bayside Pet Resort will host its annual “Yappy Hour,” a farm-themed fundraiser, for people and their pets featuring food, wine, nail trims, pet primping, and pet photography opportunities. Pets in farm animal costume will have the opportunity to compete in a costume contest. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase. 350 Braden Ave., Sarasota, 941-355-7637 or easterseals-wfl.org. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Annual Black and White Ball
Sarasota Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Phi Fraternity in association with Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right will host its 33rd annual Black and White Ball featuring a pre-ball cocktail hour followed by dinner. $75. Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, 941-812-8585. 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
I Am More benefit concert
The I Am More mentoring program for girls will host an evening of soulful singing featuring Syreeta Banks and The Band, Troy Nichols from the Nexxlevel Band and Brian Byrd, playing pedal steel guitar. All proceeds from the even will benefit I Am More. $20. The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. iammoreinc.org. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 11.
“A Date for Goodness Sake”
Team American Cocktail Society will host “A Date for Goodness Sake,” a fun night with local bachelors pairing up with their favorite non-profits in a live bachelor auction with MC’s LuLu and Cliff Roles. General admission is $25, VIP tickets are $50, includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail party with the bachelors at 5:30 p.m., a swag bag with a complimentary souvenir glass of Champagne and premium stage seating. Proceeds will benefit various local non-profit organizations. McCurdy’s Comedy Theater, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13.
Art Center Sarasota 90th anniversary celebration
Art Center Sarasota presents its 90th anniversary celebration featuring a gourmet brunch with wine and champagne and honoring several of its members who have made a significant impact on the organization. $90. Proceeds will benefit the Art Center Sarasota. Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-365-2032 or artsarasota.org/90thanniversary. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 16.
Annual Goodwill Ambassador of the Year
Six individuals and organizations will be honored at Goodwill Manasota’s sixth annual Goodwill Ambassador of the Year Awards dinner. This year’s honorees are Adams and Reese LLP, Danny Bilyeu, Gloria Moss, iHeart Media, SunTrust, and Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast. $150. Proceeds will benefit Goodwill’s programs and services. Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota, 941-355-2721 or experiencegoodwill.org. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20.
Inaugural Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Dreams Gala
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will host its inaugural Cureibbean Dreams Gala. The Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez, 239-776-8544. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 22.
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Scholarship Auction and Gala
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Scholarship Auction and Gala will feature silent and live auctions, dinner and entertainment. $160. Proceeds will benefit Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Scholarship Fund. Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota, 941-782-5927. 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Snooty’s Gala ‘Starstruck’
Celebrating the South Florida Museum 50th anniversary of the Bishop Planetarium, Snooty’s Gala “Starstruck” will benefit the South Florida Museum. $200. 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, 941-216-3463 or southfloridamuseum.org. 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest
The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch will host its 15th annual Suncoast Food and Wine Fest featuring wines and food servings from over 35 of the area’s finest restaurants. There will be live musical entertainment, a special silent auction, a beer tasting garden, and cooking demonstrations. $80 general admission, $150 VIP. Sarasota Polo Grounds, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota. suncoastfoodandwinefest.com. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 12.
Dated classes
Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service
The Manatee County Agriculture and Extension Service offers the following variety of educational classes:
▪ Compost happens-home composting, 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 24; $40 bin.
▪ Mulch mania, 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
Unless otherwise noted, all classes are free and are at the Manatee Agriculture and Extension Service, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto. Minimum workshop size is required and workshop size is limited. Registration for all classes, workshops, and tours is required. 941-722-4524 or manatee.ifas.ufl.edu.
Palmetto Art Center
The Palmetto Art Center offers the following classes:
▪ Clay open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25, includes materials.
▪ Painting open studio, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $25.
▪ Pottery wheel semi-private lessons, 7-9 p.m. Mondays; $35.
Reservations are required for all classes. There may be an additional charge for materials. All classes are held at the Palmetto Art Center, 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109 or palmettoartcenter.com.
Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th
The Enrichment Center at Renaissance on 9th will offer the following classes in September:
▪ Tablet classes are 4:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays: Downloading applications on Android, Sept. 19. Browsing with Safari, Sept. 26. Security and privacy on Android, Oct. 3. Cost: $10 each, free for members.
▪ Whole foods, whole body workshops, 1:45-3:30 p.m. Sept. 19, 26, and Oct. 3.
▪ Living with arthritis, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Cost. $5, free for members.
▪ Living healthy program, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 8. Six-week course: $10 nonmembers, $5 members.
Reservations and preregistration is required for all classes or workshops. Unless otherwise noted, all classes and events are free and are held at 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-749-0100, ext. 2100 or renaissanceon9th.org/senior-enrichment.
Parrish Arts Council
The Parrish Arts Council offers the following art classes, by medium and subject, with certified instructor Mara Trumbo:
▪ Paper glass beads: A-la-carte jewelry, Sept. 25.
▪ Water-based oil: Fall colors trail, Oct. 9.
▪ Enamel paints: One stroke painting, Oct. 23.
▪ Eggshell mosaic: Christmas decor, Nov. 11.
▪ Water-based oil: Mountain splendor, Nov. 27.
▪ Acrylic: Silent night cardinal, Dec. 11.
▪ Enamel paints: Poinsettia candy bowl, Dec. 18.
All class times are 2-5 p.m. and are $5 each. Call for required materials. All classes are held at the YMCA Parrish, 12214 US 301, Parrish. Registration: 941-417-2324.
Teen Court/Teen Court Too Attorney Training
The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will host a Teen Court/Teen Court Too Attorney Training program to the youth in our community. Participants can learn and gain legal and judicial system knowledge, learn life skills like public speaking and earn volunteer hours for graduation, Bright Futures and other scholarships. The program is open to all youths ages 12-17. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Volunteer hours will be earned upon completion. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto, 941-741-4027 or email Sue Lockliear at sue.lockliear@manateeclerk.com or Rina Madrid at rina.madrid@manateeclerk.com. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept.17.
Creative writing
A new creative writing class will be every third Tuesday of each month at H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Cost: $5.00 per class (with a $20 membership fee at H2U). The class is taught by Rev. Emmalou Kirchmeier teaches creative writing in Bradenton and Sarasota. All genres are welcome! Beginner, intermediate, and advanced instruction is offered. Bring your writing samples to share. 941-792-0211 or email drmaggiestanton@gmail.com. Third Tuesday of each month.
The Longboat Key Education Center
The Longboat Key Education Center provides enrichment programming and lifelong learning for all adults regardless of residence or education background. It offers non-credit courses for adults in the fine and applied arts, humanities, liberal arts, natural and social sciences. Also available are recreational courses, field trips, day trips, a lecture series and a performing arts series. Registration for Fall classes is now open. 5370 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Suite 212, Longboat Key, 941-383-8811 or lbkeducationcenter.org.
Citizenship classes
Goldman and Loughlin, a law firm with experience in immigration issues, is offering a free citizenship class designed to help those seeking to become U.S. residents. Participants may attend more than one meeting, and meetings are open to everyone. Registration is not required. Ivey Professional Building, 435 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-773-1523 or email tom@usimmigrationteam.com. 5-6 p.m. Oct. 3.
Ongoing classes
Adult skating classes
Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex offers adult Learn-To-Skate classes 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 12:15-1 p.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturdays, and Tropical Spice on Ice Adults Synchronized Skating practices most Mondays 12:30-2 p.m. Mondays. Adults-only Freestyle sessions are 12:15-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Adult Learn-To Skate classes are $150 a person, once a week for eight weeks. For more information or to schedule a try-out, call Kelly Paige at 941-350-5491 or ellentonice.com.
AARP Driver safety classes
Driver Safety Classes for Manatee County are held monthly at various locations including the public libraries. This is a state-approved safety class and the certificate you receive is good for three years with your insurance company. The class is open to anyone age 50 and older. For registration, cost, full schedules and locations call 800-253-2017, ext. 35846.
Anna Maria Island Community Center
The center offers the following classes and workshops at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria: Mah Jongg, Bridge, Watercolor class, Zumba, introduction to Tai Chi, Staying Strong strength training for mature adults, and conversational Spanish. For full class and workshop schedules and cost, call 941-778-1908 or islandcommunitycenter.com.
ArtCenter Manatee
ArtCenter Manatee offers classes and workshops at 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. For full class and workshop schedules, call 941-746-2862 or visit artcentermanatee.org.
Adults Only Ballet classes
Dancing Thru The Years is offering adults only ballet classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students at 2726 Sixth St. W., Bradenton. Classes are Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday mornings. All classical ballet levels are taught by Mo Dye. Classes are $12 each. 941-758-5270.
Ballet and dance classes
Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota, offers basic ballet kids ballroom dance classes for children ages 4-7 and 8-18, adult classes, salsa graduation dances, first wedding dance and adult dance fitness. Dance summer camp will begin in June. 941-358-8511 or email allegromusic241@aol.com.
Concealed weapons classes
Self Defense Firearms and Hobbies will offer Concealed Weapons Classes at 421 Ninth Ave. W., Palmetto. For a full schedule of classes and cost, call 941-840-1327.
Counted cross stitching
A stitch-in is every first and third Saturday of the month at Cross Stitch Magic, 1222 12th St. W., Bradenton. The meetings are for counted cross stitchers to compare notes and projects. 941-746-4163.
CPR, AED and First Aid Courses
Right on Target Security Academy now offers the Red Cross CPR/AED and First Aid Courses at 3659 Cortez Road, Suite 100, Bradenton. The certification is valid for two years. The academy also offers the state “D” license course for Unarmed Security Officers. For class hours, cost and registration, call 941-737-1727 or email don@rightontargetfts.com.
Dancing Through the Years Adult Ballet Classes
Dancing Through the Years resume their Adult ballet classes, all levels, including pointe, Mondays and Saturdays, at Bradenton Dance & Performing Arts Center, 2726 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton, and Wednesday and Friday classes are held at 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria Island. Classes are $10-$12. All classes at both locations are accepting beginning to experienced level students. Age range is 18-65. For a complete schedule, hours and location, call 941-779-1108 or 941-758-5270.
English language tutoring
Raymond Rossi, a retired Certified English teacher offers tutoring to students in need of increasing their academic levels and to students with special needs as well as students with average and above average needs at 3711 Fourth Ave. Blvd. E., Palmetto. For rates and detailed information, call 941-730-7179.
English language classes
The Language House offers basic through intermediate level English classes 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 26th St. W. in Palmetto and 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays at the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton. The classes are free. Registration and information: Alan Gedeon at 941-749-3029, ext. 3662 or Yoshira Castro at 941-722-3333, ext. 6341.
Firearms Safety Training
Right On Target, a firearms safety training school offers a variety of classes and training options, including concealed carry firearms license courses, security courses, safety training, defense tactics, handcuffing techniques, officer safety, report writing, advanced training and State Security D and G license courses. Cost: $150 for “D” course in June and July only, $225 for “G” course. Most of the courses exceed the State of Florida requirements for the Concealed Carry License. Call for hours and full schedule. All classes are held at Right On Target LLC Training Center, 3659 Cortez Road W., Suite 100, Bradenton. 941-737-1727.
Free boat building classes
Boatworks of Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (FISH), will offer a free boat building class for beginners, including those who lack skills or confidence 9 a.m. Saturdays 4404 116th St. W., Cortez. If enough people are interested, the class will meet every Saturday. Participants will be able to participate or witness the building of a small plywood boat similar to an Optimist pram, under eight feet. The classes are free. 941-580-1036.
G.T. Bray Recreation Center
G.T. Bray Recreation Center offers the following classes at 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton: Yoga, Yoga-lates for women, and Yoga for Tennis, Pilates, Butts N’ Guts, Spin, Boot Camp, Recess, Water Aerobics, Body Sculpt and Sculpt and Burn, Strength and Length, Zumba, Ballroom Dance, and Tennis Stretch. Some classes require memberships. Classes are $5 for nonmembers, excludes spin classes on Wednesdays. For a full schedule of classes, hours and prices, call 941-742-5923. ext. 6086.
Palmetto Art Center
Palmetto Art Center offers art and fitness classes at 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, including ceramic art classes, Zumba, tai chi, aerial yoga, Breath and Body and more. For a full schedule of classes, hours, and prices, call 941-518-2109.
Writer’s workshop
The State College of Florida offers free weekly Writer’s workshops 2-4 p.m. Mondays in the Science Building, Room 139 at 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Bring fiction, memoirs, non-fiction, novels, children’s stories, poetry, prose, paranormal, mystery, and science fiction. The workshop will provide instant critiquing and sharing of ideas by a group of many published authors, and former members of Recognized Educators and Professionals. The workshop is open to the public. John Garzone at 941-753-8680 or 941-360-2654.
Comments