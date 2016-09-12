Skyler: Why did school start so early this year?

I'm not sure why school starting earlier this year makes me feel blue. I don't have to go to school and it's not as if my kids are involved in amazing summer programs. They've basically been lazing around with friends, heading to the beach or just doing nothing for much of the summer.
My daughter was in a play, which was great, but that ended in mid-July, and I sometimes have to remind my son to leave his room and go outside, which makes me crazy. Still, the idea of school starting before Labor Day just seems wrong. There's something promising about having an entirely education-free final month of August, the way it stretches out almost too long and hot so that by the time Labor Day comes around, the kids are ready to get back to a routine. (Or maybe this is wishful thinking on my part).
When America was a more agrarian society, schools typically had a summer term and a winter term, with the spring and fall left free for planting and harvesting crops. Urban schools were on a different schedule. They were open almost year-round and kids could come to class when they wanted to, according to the book "School's In: The History of Summer Education in American Public Schools," by historian Kenneth Gold. According to Gold's research, in 1842, New York City schools were open 248 days a year, compared with the 180 or so they are today.
Finally, kids and teachers got tired of sweaty classrooms, and the current incarnation of school was born - nine months on, three months off. The thinking was that a regular three-month break during the hottest part of the year would give teachers time to train and kids time to reboot their brains and attitudes.
While teachers and kids likely had fun during their time away from the classroom, research shows that children can lose up to a month of knowledge during the summer. This is called the "summer slide," and it's not a fun ride into a waiting pool, but a prediction of doom for students who while away the summer hours on the computer or swimming or doing nothing learning-related.
I may be a bad mother for saying this, but ... who cares? Is it really necessary to pack tons of knowledge into our kids' heads and make them keep it there forever? How about the graduation-from-high-school or the graduation-from-college slide? How many of us remember most or any of what we learned in school? And does it matter?
What matters is learning how to learn and learning how to think and being exposed to ideas, big and small, and I'm guessing that most kids retain that element of their education during the summer break.
While many schools, particularly those in the Northeast, still start after Labor Day, many schools around the country and in California start in August, some as early as the first week!
The reasons for starting this early primarily have to do with, you guessed it, testing. An earlier start date gives teachers more time to prepare students for statewide assessments given in the spring. It also helps break the year into two distinct semesters, one before Christmas and one after, so that students don't have to take a test based on the first semester information after their holiday break.
This does make some sense, but it doesn't mean my kids have to like it. Because if you haven't noticed, it's very very hot in August, and the schools in Long Beach don't have air conditioning, at least not the ones my teenagers attend.
Come to think of it, it's also quite hot in September. So this is my proposal: California should continue school through the end of June, during the cooler months of June gloom, then return at the end of September when it's just beginning to turn a bit fall-like. Sound good?
Heather Skyler is a columnist for Saturday's Life/Family section in the Orange County Register and editor of OC Family magazine. She enjoys exploring the whole glorious and terrifying scope of parenthood, sharing its most interesting, funny, rewarding and challenging aspects from her experience as a mother of two. She is also a published novelist ("The Perfect Age"). When Skyler is not writing, she enjoys poolside reading, gin and tonics, and ping pong. Contact Skyler at hskyler@ocregister.com or through Twitter: @HeatherSkyler
Contact the writer: hskyler@ocregister.com Twitter: @heatherskyler
Comments