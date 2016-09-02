Hermine floods Anna Maria Island for third day

Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply in Summerville, South Carolina lost more than two million bees after aerial mosquito spraying was conducted on Sunday. Dorchester County officials have apologized for killing the bees, the county was supposed to notify local beekeepers about mosquito spraying last week, but failed to do so.
NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.
Shanell Flowers, mother of 18-year-old Antquinisha Flowers, who was killed in a driveby shooting last week, asked the public for help finding her daughter’s killer on Wednesday at the City of Miami Police Department.