Hermine floods Anna Maria Island for third day

Scenes from Anna Maria Island on day three of Tropical Storm Hermine's effects.
Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

Two million bees accidentally killed in fight against Zika

Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply in Summerville, South Carolina lost more than two million bees after aerial mosquito spraying was conducted on Sunday. Dorchester County officials have apologized for killing the bees, the county was supposed to notify local beekeepers about mosquito spraying last week, but failed to do so.

NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.

