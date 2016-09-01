Day 2 of Hermine from Anna Maria Island

The Orange County Sheriff’s office has released the 911 calls from the Pulse nightclub shooting in June that left 49 dead and 53 injured. On Tuesday, the calls were released in accordance with Florida law.
Donald Trump’s months of harsh towards the U.S.’s southern neighbor didn’t stop Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto from extending him an invitation. The Republican presidential candidate will meet with Nieto Wednesday in Mexico City.
A heart attack is a traumatic and life-altering event, however, according to research released today, more people are surviving heart attacks now than they were just ten years ago, thanks to the advancement and accessibility of life-saving heart procedures.