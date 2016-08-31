Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence holds rally in Sarasota

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked if President Obama, a well-known sports fan, would sound-off about Colin Kaepernick's sitting out during the national anthem. Earnest acknowledged Kaepernick's right to his perspective and expression, even if it is "objectionable."
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during the national anthem has ignited debate. NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Kaepernick's controversial sit-down protest. Despite the controversy, Kaepernick vows to sit until he sees significant change regarding treatment of minorities in the United States.
Sports fans were interviewed regarding 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem at an NFL preseason game. The interviews were done at Sports Station in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016.
Dashcam footage of 10 vehicle pileup on Route 17 in Binghamton, New York was released on Monday. The crash happened on Thursday, August 25, 2016. One woman had severe cuts and bruises, but there were no fatalities. The police department is still trying to identify those seen aiding the woman.