Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence holds rally in Sarasota

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence spoke to supporters in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Sports

NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during the national anthem has ignited debate. NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Kaepernick's controversial sit-down protest. Despite the controversy, Kaepernick vows to sit until he sees significant change regarding treatment of minorities in the United States.

National

Dashcam video shows 10-car pileup, dramatic rescue

Dashcam footage of 10 vehicle pileup on Route 17 in Binghamton, New York was released on Monday. The crash happened on Thursday, August 25, 2016. One woman had severe cuts and bruises, but there were no fatalities. The police department is still trying to identify those seen aiding the woman.

Editor's Choice Videos