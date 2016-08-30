Town Hall meeting held on Manatee child welfare crisis

Dashcam footage of 10 vehicle pileup on Route 17 in Binghamton, New York was released on Monday. The crash happened on Thursday, August 25, 2016. One woman had severe cuts and bruises, but there were no fatalities. The police department is still trying to identify those seen aiding the woman.
“I knew he couldn't see or hear, but he didn’t understand why I kept stepping on him. Every time I did it I’d just be in tears. I didn’t want to be stepping on my dog,” says Marilyn Crisp of Sacramento, on why she has to part with her beloved dog, Carmelo. She and Carmelo are blind. Carmelo is also deaf.