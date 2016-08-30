Town Hall meeting held on Manatee child welfare crisis

Roughly 200 people packed the 13th Avenue Dream Center to discuss ways to care for children victimized by their parents' heroin use.
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

National

Dashcam video shows 10-car pileup, dramatic rescue

Dashcam footage of 10 vehicle pileup on Route 17 in Binghamton, New York was released on Monday. The crash happened on Thursday, August 25, 2016. One woman had severe cuts and bruises, but there were no fatalities. The police department is still trying to identify those seen aiding the woman.

Editor's Choice Videos