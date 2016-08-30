Charles Hackney wins GOP primary for Manatee County property appraiser

Manatee County Property Appraiser Charles Hackney won the Republican primary Tuesday.
Hackney, the incumbent who has been property appraiser for 24 years, was challenged by Republican Chester Bullock.
With 69 of 70 precincts reporting, Hackney had 21,732 votes, or 70.1 percent. Bullock had 9,281 votes, or 29.9 percent.
Only Republican voters were able to cast a ballot in the primary and the winner will be decided in the Nov. 8 election since there is a write-in candidate, Lauren Ramirez.
