Tropical depression No. 9 forms between Florida and Cuba

The tropical low that has been making its way toward Florida for several days has now been classified as a tropical depression by the National Hurricane Center.
The ninth tropical depression of the 2016 hurricane season was centered south of Key West and north of Cuba as of the 5 p.m. advisory. Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph.
The National Hurricane Center’s official forecast track takes the storm into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple days before a turn to the north and then the northwest, approaching the Big Bend area of Florida as a tropical storm on Thursday.
According to the BayNews9 forecast, there is a 70 percent chance of rain Monday through Thursday, with high temperatures only in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, anticipating heavy rainfall.
