Mixon Fruit Farms adds new attractions in Bradenton

Farmhouse Inn and Amazing Playplace complement Bradenton landmark's attraction for gatherings and special events in Bradenton.
James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

World

Bear cubs feast on donated treats

Bear cubs at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in British Columbia got to enjoy a healthy snack thanks to a donation of apples from the community. The video shows the bear cubs munching on the fruit near the new bear enclosure. According to a blog post from the society, there are a record number of cubs in the care space.

Editor's Choice Videos