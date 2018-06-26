After more than a century, Rubonia Cemetery finally gets an American flag

Community activist Charles Miller Sr. spearheaded an effort to install an American flag at the gate of the Rubonia Cemetery. The cemetery had gone without for more than 100 years.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Sports

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.