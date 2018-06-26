Chinese supermarket test drives checkouts with facial recognition

At a Beijing supermarket, customers don't need a card to checkout. Instead, a camera scans their faces and matches it to a sales account. After entering a mobile phone number to charge the online account, the transaction is complete.
