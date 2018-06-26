This video of police dog simulating CPR could make your day

A tractor trailer carrying upwards of 5000 live chickens tipped over while attempting a u-turn in Washington state. Video from a state trooper captures the mess. It's unknown how many of the chickens died.
Florida resident Shannon Moskoff said she was surprised to see two iguanas facing off outside a Boca Raton Starbucks on June 23, 2018. Moskoff told local media that she didn’t know how the fight ended.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).