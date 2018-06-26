This video of police dog simulating CPR could make your day

Poncho, a police dog in Madrid, Spain, jumps into action to "perform" CPR on his human partner. The video has exploded on the internet.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Sports

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.