Watch two Iguanas duel outside Florida Starbucks

Florida resident Shannon Moskoff said she was surprised to see two iguanas facing off outside a Boca Raton Starbucks on June 23, 2018. Moskoff told local media that she didn’t know how the fight ended.
By
An afternoon aboard Sip-N-Cycle Cruises

Latest News

An afternoon aboard Sip-N-Cycle Cruises

Sip-N-Cycle Cruises is a new company offering pedal boat rides from Siesta Key and Nokomis. The two-hour cruises allow family and friends to sight-see, socialize and drink together while getting a little bit of exercise, too.