Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on June 22, 2018 | Bradenton Herald
Latest News
June 22, 2018 06:11 AM
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on June 22, 2018
Troy Thompskin, contempt of court, $300 bond.
Manatee County jail
Russell Puhl, warrant, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail
Jessica Risner, probation violation, no bond.
