It takes a village to release a sea turtle: Bortie books it to the Gulf

President Trump continued his assertion that Democrats are to blame for children being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said that changes to immigration laws could be made quickly if they were willing to negotiate with him.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke with House Democrats on Monday after visiting a San Diego detention facility for children taken from their parents as a result of President Donald Trump's immigration policy.
Prak Dara and his girlfriend Kara Hills were reunited with their dog, Titan, on June 3 after he had been kidnapped from his home in Katy, Texas, three months prior. Titan was found almost 1,000 miles away in Greenville, SC thanks to his microchip.
The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton confronted a group of hecklers at a 7v7 high school football camp in Bradenton, Fla. The kids heckled him for his loss in Super Bowl 50, and threatened to fight him.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.
On the way home from Prine Elementary School, five year-old Anabelle Hunting, who is non verbal, screamed out as a girl repeatedly yanked her hair. An aid searched for her lost phone, continually shouting 'where is my phone?'
Bradenton man revives the art of making shrub drinks, and introduces product to local restaurants and retail outlets. Colonial Americans made and enjoyed shrub drinks using fruits available in their communities.
In this Manatee County School District video longtime Manatee County resident Barbara Harvey talks about her life. She served as a teacher, Principal, Executive Director of Elementary Education and School Board Member