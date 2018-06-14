Chaos reigns: Special needs child bullied on bus as aid screams for lost phone
On the way home from Prine Elementary School, five year-old Anabelle Hunting, who is non verbal, screamed out as a girl repeatedly yanked her hair. An aid searched for her lost phone, continually shouting 'where is my phone?'
Bradenton man revives the art of making shrub drinks, and introduces product to local restaurants and retail outlets. Colonial Americans made and enjoyed shrub drinks using fruits available in their communities.
In this Manatee County School District video longtime Manatee County resident Barbara Harvey talks about her life. She served as a teacher, Principal, Executive Director of Elementary Education and School Board Member
Kristopher James is a Bradenton based singer-songwriter who performs around the Tampa Bay Area, Florida and sometimes out of state. James delivers heartsick yet hopeful melodies via a killer vocal range.
Wesley Rose, owner of The Clam on 59th, gives a description of some of the local art hanging in his new restaurant. The art was created by David Skaggs and is primarily made up of palm tree fronds and shells.
The owner of a two-story garage in Palmetto Point hopes the battles are over regarding his building. They may be, after a special magistrate ruled in favor of Manatee County's variance for the garage, but a neighbor isn't quitting the fight.
