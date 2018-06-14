Chaos reigns: Special needs child bullied on bus as aid screams for lost phone

On the way home from Prine Elementary School, five year-old Anabelle Hunting, who is non verbal, screamed out as a girl repeatedly yanked her hair. An aid searched for her lost phone, continually shouting 'where is my phone?'
By
Do you start to hear singing?

Health News

Do you start to hear singing?

When these words and phrases are repeated, you should perceive them as being more song-like by about the fourth or fifth cycle. If you listen to them for a few times, the shift from speech to song might occur sooner the next time you hear it.