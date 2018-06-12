Bradenton mobile home ruled a total loss after fire

Wesley Rose, owner of The Clam on 59th, gives a description of some of the local art hanging in his new restaurant. The art was created by David Skaggs and is primarily made up of palm tree fronds and shells.
The owner of a two-story garage in Palmetto Point hopes the battles are over regarding his building. They may be, after a special magistrate ruled in favor of Manatee County's variance for the garage, but a neighbor isn't quitting the fight.
When these words and phrases are repeated, you should perceive them as being more song-like by about the fourth or fifth cycle. If you listen to them for a few times, the shift from speech to song might occur sooner the next time you hear it.
Cody Blake Hession was arrested after he drove a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Hession emerged from the vehicle with a Capuchin monkey clinging to his chest.
The Parrish Fire District, serving a 97-square-mile area, is moving quickly to meet the challenge of rampaging growth with plans to build four new fire stations and the creation of a reserve program to supply its staffing needs.