Will this Palmetto garage need to be torn down and moved back five feet?

The owner of a two-story garage in Palmetto Point hopes the battles are over regarding his building. They may be, after a special magistrate ruled in favor of Manatee County's variance for the garage, but a neighbor isn't quitting the fight.
Tiffany Tompkins
Do you start to hear singing?

Health News

When these words and phrases are repeated, you should perceive them as being more song-like by about the fourth or fifth cycle. If you listen to them for a few times, the shift from speech to song might occur sooner the next time you hear it.