He's 11 and throwing out the first pitch at the Marauders game. He's also undergoing chemotherapy.

Warning: graphic content; Bradenton Police cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting of a suicidal veteran on Anna Maria Island. The Palmetto man, who survived, is now charged with aggravated assault on an officer.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Diversity was a central theme at IMG Academy's 2018 graduation ceremony Friday night. More than 50 seniors from different countries helped announced their name, where they're from and welcomed the audience in their own language.
The 2018 graduation for IMG Academy focused on the school's cultural diversity. To demonstrate, the school invited dancers from various countries, including Carnival and belly dancers, to perform during the class processional.
Support Homeschool Activities Reaching Everyone congratulated its 19th graduating class on Friday evening at River Life Church in Bradenton. Each of the three graduates performed a work of art they created.
Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker presented the board of county commissioners with his recommended budget Thursday during a work session, the first of several talks leading to a finalized budget in September.