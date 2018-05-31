Sarasota deputies announce largest meth bust in the history of the department

During its second press conference in three days, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the results of an undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of five local drug dealers.

"Not only did we take 21 predators off the street on Tuesday, but this is the conclusion of a long-term undercover investigation that we are very proud of," said Sarasota County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez.

Operation Night Train, which began in October, was a six-month investigation "focused on one of the most prevalent illicit drugs that are now seen here in Sarasota County — methamphetamine," Sheriff Tom Knight said.

Sheriff Tom Knight (left) and DEA Assistant Special Agent In Charge Michael Ferguson address the media at Thursday's Operation Night Train announcement. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

Deputies began looking into the situation when they discovered that Brian Tharp, 43, was distributing large amounts of meth. Investigators were able to link four other drug dealers to Tharp over that six-month period.

Gary McLeod, 53, was arrested in February after deputies found various drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, according to Knight. McLeod later agreed to a search and deputies discovered 24 grams of meth hidden in his shoe.

In March, Dylan Woodard, 26, was arrested after deputies received a tip that he was selling drugs out of a North Port hotel room. An executed search warrant revealed 170 grams of meth, oxycodone, various drug paraphernalia and cash.

Kevin Preston, 45, provided meth to undercover detectives in January and was arrested in May. Knight said that a search of his vehicle at the time of the arrest yielded 87 grams of meth, 58 grams of cannabis and various prescription pills.

Search warrants were also executed in May at Tharp's home in the 300 block of North Jackson Road in Venice and a storage unit under his name. He and his girlfriend, 25-year-old girlfriend Carley Poettker were arrested following the search.

"This is the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the sheriff's office's history," Knight announced, pointing out that deputies have recovered more than 8 pounds of meth, nearly 400 grams of marijuana, 70 prescription pills, $163,000 in cash and a semi-automatic handgun.

Assistant Special Agent In Charge from the DEA Michael Ferguson said Operation Night Train is direct evidence of drugs being brought into the country by Mexican cartels.

Deputies investigating Operation Night Train also recovered $163,000 in cash. Sheriff Tom Knight said the sheriff's office will give a portion of the money back to the community by donating to local organizations that work with Sarasota's youth. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

"The evidence you see here before you that the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was able to take off the streets of your communities is a direct contribution from the Mexican cartels," Ferguson said. "They're infiltrating Florida. They're infiltrating the United States. Last year, along the southwest border, there were 46,000 pounds of methamphetamines."

According to the sheriff's office, the street value of the meth deputies retrieved is more than $380,000. Knight said that Tharp qualifies as a "prolific offender" in Sarasota, with more than a dozen prior arrests and two served prison sentences. The five arrested individuals have a combined 84 prior felony charges and 20 convictions.

"Tharp and his associates, we believe are one of the most significant distribution points in the county," Knight said.

Ferguson said methamphetamines and other similar psychostimulants were the cause of 7,600 deaths in the U.S.

"As you can see on the tablet over here, this investigation yielded major results," said Knight, gesturing to the pile of evidence on display. "And I hope that Sarasota County and its citizens are proud of the work that was done here by all law enforcement."

Tharp was arrested for trafficking in meth and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

After discovering that Brian Tharp had been distributing large amount of methamphetamines, Sarasota deputies launched Operation Night Train to investigate him and his associates. Five individuals have been arrested to date and the investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Tom Knight said. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

McLeod, Woodward, Preston and Poettker were all charged with trafficking in meth. Woodward and Preston are also charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and Preston faces an additional charge of possession of cannabis.

The investigation is ongoing, said Knight, who added that further charges in the case may be pending.