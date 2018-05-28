Army veteran says young people have 'no interest' in the military
Brigadier General Richard Blunt, a 33-year Army veteran, was the guest speaker at Manatee County's Memorial Day Observance. He said Americans, especially young people, have lost their way when it comes to honoring fallen soldiers.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Manatee County residents visited the county's transit fleet facility at 2411 Tallevast Rd. to pick up sandbags as they prepared for the effects of extended rainfall from subtropical storm Alberto Memorial Day weekend.
Dressed in tiny caps and gowns, pre-K Falcon Friends performed "You've Got a Friend in me" for the crowd at the 2018 Saint Stephen's graduation ceremony. They received a standing ovation when they were done.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories.
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that had already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Several sinkholes opened on February 15, forcing the evacuation of two residences.