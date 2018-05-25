Parents of DUI crash victim speak after sentencing

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories.
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that had already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Several sinkholes opened on February 15, forcing the evacuation of two residences.
A group of kids decided to fish in the floodwater at their house in Palm City, Florida, on Sunday, May 20, after days of heavy rain lead to street flooding. The kids said they caught a fish, but it snapped off the end of their line.
Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.