Former Gator focused on NBA dreams after many destination changes, detours and doubt

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories.
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that had already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Several sinkholes opened on February 15, forcing the evacuation of two residences.
A group of kids decided to fish in the floodwater at their house in Palm City, Florida, on Sunday, May 20, after days of heavy rain lead to street flooding. The kids said they caught a fish, but it snapped off the end of their line.
Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.
The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage of the shootout between police and suspected shooter Jonathan Oddi. The footage shows a barrage of bullets being fired inside and outside Trump National Doral on May 18, 2018.
The remotely piloted cargo spacecraft launched May 21 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia atop an Antares rocket, headed for the International Space Station to deliver scientific experiments and supplies for the station residents.
Members of the community gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.
The 2018 graduation ceremony for the Manatee High School Hurricanes was almost postponed, but the weather cleared up at the last minute. Family and friends flocked to the football field with umbrellas and ponchos to see their loved ones graduate.
Braden River's River Rhapsody performed the 'Ode to Braden River' for the first time to a crow of about 3,000 people during the school's 2018 graduation ceremony. The song was written and composed by two students in the graduating class.