Former Gator focused on NBA dreams after many destination changes, detours and doubt

Former Florida Gators basketball player Egor Koulechov focused on NBA dreams after many destination changes, detours and doubt
Jason Dill
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, new attraction

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories.

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.

Manatee High celebrates 2018 graduates in the rain

The 2018 graduation ceremony for the Manatee High School Hurricanes was almost postponed, but the weather cleared up at the last minute. Family and friends flocked to the football field with umbrellas and ponchos to see their loved ones graduate.