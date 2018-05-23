Did you know? Hazard light safety in the rain

It's against the law to use your hazard lights while driving. Be safe, don't drive in the rain with hazard lights on.
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Tiffany Tompkins
Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.

Manatee High celebrates 2018 graduates in the rain

The 2018 graduation ceremony for the Manatee High School Hurricanes was almost postponed, but the weather cleared up at the last minute. Family and friends flocked to the football field with umbrellas and ponchos to see their loved ones graduate.