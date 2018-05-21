Weather disturbance coming to Florida

Meteorologists are tracking another disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning that will likely bring rain to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. A flood warning for Manatee County was also extended.
The 2018 graduation ceremony for the Manatee High School Hurricanes was almost postponed, but the weather cleared up at the last minute. Family and friends flocked to the football field with umbrellas and ponchos to see their loved ones graduate.