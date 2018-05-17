Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 17, 2018 | Bradenton Herald
News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
74°
Full Menu
74°
Home
E-edition
Customer Service
Customer Service
Mobile & Apps
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Cravings by Janelle O'Dea
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Mobile & Apps
About Us
Latest News
May 17, 2018 06:25 AM
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 17, 2018
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Bacilio Santos, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, $120 bond.
Maximo Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, $1,500 bond.
1
of 2
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 16, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 15, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 14, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 12, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 10, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 9, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 8, 2018
Inmates book into the Manatee County jail on May 7, 2018
Trending Stories
SWAT team called to Bradenton home where man is charged with domestic battery of his roommate
Manatee County made a mistake. It could cost this homeowner — or all taxpayers
This annual event draws thousands to Manatee. It returns Sunday to Palmetto.
Smokers say new tax will create quitters
Caregiver stripped on video for 85-year-old. He wanted to leave her 'everything,' cops say
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 6, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 5, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 4, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 3, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 2, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on May 1, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 30, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 29, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 28, 2018
Inmates booked in at the Manatee County jail on April 27, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 26, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 25, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 24, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 23, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 22, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on April 21, 2018
Subscriptions
Start a Subscription
Customer Service
eEdition
Vacation Hold
Pay Your Bill
Rewards
Site Information
About Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
News in Education
Archives
Social, Mobile & More
Text News Alerts
Mobile & Apps
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Advertising
Place a Classified Ad
Advertise with Us
Shopping
Special Sections
Public Notices
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service